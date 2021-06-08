Cloud at Work Selected by e2b teknologies, Leading Sage Business Partner, as Exclusive Hosting Provider for its Sage Clients

We wanted a true partner that could integrate seamlessly into our own processes, and one that we could trust Tweet this

"We're proud to welcome e2b teknologies as a Cloud at Work alliance partner, which is a resounding validation of our value proposition and our reputation for delivering a world-class cloud experience," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud at Cloud at Work. "When a partner as respected as e2b in the Sage community, entrusts us to power their cloud strategy, we must be doing something right. Lynne and her team have built an amazing company, and we look forward to closely working with them in enabling their Sage clients to realize the efficiencies and business benefits of cloud hosting."

"A large part of our post-COVID business strategy was moving our Sage clients to the cloud to give them the flexibility they need to meet the challenges of managing their increasingly remote and hybrid workforces," said Lynne Henslee, President of e2b tek. "We selected Cloud at Work because of their cloud and Sage application expertise and their stellar reputation for delivering a world-class cloud experience. We wanted a true partner that could integrate seamlessly into our own processes, and one that we could trust to maintain the level of customer service that we've built our reputation on. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit our Sage clients for many years to come."

Cloud at Work's recently announced Partner Development Fund allocates $1.5 million to Sage Business Partner customers who migrate their application to Cloud at Work. Sage users that sign on to move to Cloud at Work Hosting will receive a certificate of credit to be spent exclusively with their Sage Business Partner of Record. The funds can be used for any service, including upgrades, new software, services, and migrations.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly-responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share. Visit thecloudatwork.com for more information.

About e2b teknologies

e2b teknologies is a passionate and experienced team of industry leaders and business advisers providing high quality, uncomplicated, and innovative business applications built on modern technology platforms with turn-key consulting and custom development services. e2b teknologies develops custom cloud-based business applications as well as custom integrations and resells leading ERP accounting software including Sage 100 ERP, Sage 500 ERP, and Sage Intacct cloud accounting.

