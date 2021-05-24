Cloud at Work's Partner Development Fund Grows Revenues for Sage Business Partners by Incentivizing and Fast-Tracking Cloud Hosting for Sage

Fund allocates $1.5 million to Sage Business Partner customers who migrate their Sage application to Cloud at Work Tweet this

The formal launch of the Partner Development Fund is based on the successful completion of a pilot program that allocated $200K in development funds to Sage Business Partner customers. Sage users that sign on to move to Cloud at Work Hosting will receive a certificate of credit to be spent exclusively with their Sage Business Partner of Record. The funds can be used for any service, including upgrades, new software, services, and migrations.

"The Partner Development Fund demonstrates our commitment to, and investment in, the growth of our Partner channel," said Tyler Bower, Director of Cloud at Cloud at Work. "Our successful pilot was met with great enthusiasm and success, and we're confident that the $1.5 million in available credits will go a long way in accelerating and increasing recurring revenue among our partners, while providing their customers with a first-rate cloud experience."

The Partner Development Fund is an especially timely program considering how many companies are looking to trusted business partners for solutions that give them increased business productivity and greater agility as we enter a post-pandemic world, making Cloud at Work's Sage hosting expertise, the expertise of its Sage Business Partners, and the funds made available for a range of business technology services such a powerful combination. To learn more about the Cloud at Work Partner Program visit thecloudatwork.com/PartnerProgram.

About Cloud at Work

Cloud at Work gives users of Sage applications more capabilities and control to increase business performance using their technology investments. With a knowledgeable, highly-responsive team of Sage application experts and advanced cloud hosting solutions personalized to customer strengths, Cloud at Work helps its customers pivot more quickly to capitalize on new business opportunities and resolve issues faster. Businesses using Sage trust Cloud at Work to help them achieve higher levels of business productivity and resiliency that outpace competitors and help them capture more market share. Visit thecloudatwork.com for more information.

SOURCE Cloud at Work

Related Links

https://www.thecloudatwork.com

