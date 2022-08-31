Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards Seek 'Thought-Leaders' for Judging Panels

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, two of the most influential international platforms for technology businesses to gain recognition for their services, are now looking for additional members across their global judging panels.

Requirements for prospective judges include extensive experience in technology, cloud computing, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), or security.

The Cloud Awards

Cloud & SaaS Awards Head of Operations James Williams said: "As part of our continued growth, we are excited to expand our jury panel, seeking candidates that bring with them a skillset that can demonstrate valuable thinking and expertise within their industry.

"Judging the very brightest and best in a worldwide portfolio of fast-moving, highly competitive and innovative industry leaders is no small feat.

"The judges we are looking for must have the shrewd industry acumen to diligently assess our candidates, alongside their products or services.

"Prospective judges should align with the level of expertise we currently hold, bringing further technical and software experience to the panels of both our SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards programs.

"The chosen judges will be in charge of vetting the best candidates within the SaaS and Cloud Computing industry, across a variety of verticals at the Cloud and SaaS Awards. This aligns with its mission to present business leaders with specialized consideration on the quality of their offerings, through their awards applications.

"In return, members of the jury panel get to be a part of something truly exciting, as well as cement what should be an already enviable reputation as a thought-leader."

To apply to become part of the growing panel of international judges, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/apply-to-become-a-judge/

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond.Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts.For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

