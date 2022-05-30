Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 14.59 billion | 33% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each region of the market

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cloud backup and recovery market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.

Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.

Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

ICT



Manufacturing



BFSI



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud backup and recovery market, vendors

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet services and infrastructure

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: ICT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 49: Acronis International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 50: Acronis International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Asigra Inc.

Exhibit 52: Asigra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Asigra Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Asigra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Asigra Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.

Exhibit 56: Commvault Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Commvault Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Commvault Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 60: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 65: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 75: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Redstor

Exhibit 79: Redstor - Overview



Exhibit 80: Redstor - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Redstor - Key offerings

10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH

Exhibit 82: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 83: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Veeam Software Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC

Exhibit 85: Veritas Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 86: Veritas Technologies LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 87: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 88: Veritas Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

