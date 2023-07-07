Cloud Backup and Recovery Market to grow by USD 20,727.97 million growth from 2022 to 2027 | Reduction in IT expenditure drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud backup and recovery market is set to grow by USD 20,727.97 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The reduction in IT expenditure is a major factor driving market growth. IT firms have doubled their expenditure on IT infrastructure procurement and maintenance to fulfill the growing demand and remain competitive in recent years. Most organizations can expect a significant reduction in their functional cost as considerable capital is required to maintain IT infrastructure with cloud backup and recovery. However, the implementation of cloud backup and recovery solutions often enables organizations to save annual operating expenditures and to store data internally. Gathering information remotely does not require internal power, which enables users to save expenses. Expanded adoption of these solutions allows organizations to lower maintenance costs, system upgrades, software patching, and other operation-related functions of an IT department. Such factors will boost the growth of the global cloud backup and recovery market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market

The cloud backup and recovery market covers the following areas:

The report on the cloud backup and recovery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The expansion of cloud computing models is an emerging trend supporting market growth. Cloud computing is evolving and is expected to develop rapidly in the upcoming years. Companies are turning to hybrid and serverless cloud architectures to help various applications and reduce operational costs. Moreover, various large cloud services providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, are promoting serverless computing models. In order to facilitate the development of enterprise applications for cloud computing, several open-source frameworks have been developed. To develop and deploy applications on their own or at a rapid rate, developers can use specially designed application containers. This has led to the growing popularity of application containers in the business environment. Therefore, cloud services are anticipated to increasingly use tools such as Docker Enterprise, Kubernetes, and Mesosphere for managed containers. The development of cloud computing models is one of the emerging trends which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global cloud backup and recovery market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The major challenge impeding market growth is the latency in the cloud network. Latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure is one of the major challenges faced by cloud-based networks. Latency in a cloud-based network is not easily predictable and highly complex to measure. Tools for measuring latency, such as Ping and Traceroute, are usually unused. However, there are numerous factors for latency, such as distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic. It becomes less predictable when the cloud environment is larger. An expansion in the workload directs to high variability in service delivery. In the case of virtual machines (VMs), separate networks can lead to packet delays. On the other hand, if the wide area network (WAN) on the customer network is busy, it might lead to a significant effect on latency. Data exchanges between cloud services can lead to higher latency, and this delay in data transfer can result in an expanded cost for users of numerous cloud service providers. Therefore, latency in the cloud network can impede the adoption of cloud backup and recovery solutions during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The cloud backup and recovery market segmentation by sector (ICT, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the ICT segment will be significant during the forecast period. With its overall size and growth, the ICT segment dominates the global cloud backup and recovery market. The ICT sector leads the market primarily due to the rising demand for the digitalization of core business processes. It was common for an enterprise to install servers and storage devices separately for each department before the cloud boom. But, after the integration with cloud-based infrastructure, resource utilization has improved and this scenario is leading to an expansion in the use of servers and a reduction in the total number of servers in use. As a result, a significant change in the server business model will be a major factor contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acronis International GmbH

Actifio Inc.

Arcserve ( USA ), LLC

), LLC Asigra Inc.

Carbonite Inc.

Cohesity Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Datto Holdings Corp.

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

N able Solutions ULC and N able Technologies Ltd.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Quest Technology Management

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Redstor

Unitrends Inc.

Veeam Software Group GmbH

Veritas Technologies LLC

Vendor Offerings

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers cloud backup and recovery through its Acronis cyber protection.

The company offers cloud backup and recovery through its Acronis cyber protection. Actifio Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery, such as Actifio GO.

The company offers cloud backup and recovery, such as Actifio GO. Arcserve ( USA ), LLC - The company offers cloud backup and recovery through its Arcserve cloud service (DRaas).

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,727.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Actifio Inc., Arcserve (USA), LLC, Asigra Inc., Carbonite Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., N able Solutions ULC and N able Technologies Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Quest Technology Management, Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Unitrends Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

