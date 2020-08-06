Cloud-based AI Platform for the CRI Thermal Mirror Now Offered by Major Distributors in the United States and Canada

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug, 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today announced that a trio of major distributors have decided to offer the Company's SaaS platform to help corporate and other institutional customers proactively manage data captured by the CRI Thermal Mirror temperature screening solution. Ingram Micro, Synnex and Tech Data – and the distributors' collective network of tens of thousands of resellers – are now able to resell the Company's SaaS platform throughout the United States and Canada.

"The reseller community has been quite vocal about the importance of a complete temperature screening solution with the hardware and software to assist their customers in safely reopening for business. Offering a cloud-based platform that integrates seamlessly with the hardware gives those resellers a distinct advantage, and we're pleased that some of the industry's most influential distributors can now help their reseller partners meet this growing demand," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. "This broad support within the distributor community validates our SaaS offering, and we're pleased that Ingram Micro, Synnex and Tech Data all see the value in offering what we believe is the most robust, comprehensive temperature screening solution currently available."

Selecting the right thermal screening solution is essential for organizations to safely welcome back employees and customers. To effectively confront the many health and safety issues surrounding the return to work, these organizations need a solution that centralizes temperature data to ensure compliance with local, state and federal health mandates. The CRI Thermal Mirror pairs seamlessly with its companion cloud-based AI platform to help businesses securely manage this data across organizations of any size.

The CRI Thermal Mirror offers a superior value proposition compared to standard off-the-shelf offerings in that it is flexible enough to serve basic temperature screening needs, while its customer experience and reporting capabilities can be customized to suit the needs of virtually any business customer. The solution's centralized, AI-enabled software platform supports an extensive range of workflows and requirements, and scales easily for mass deployment.

The AI engine that powers the CRI solution enables organizations to connect and synchronize multiple points of entry, aggregating this temperature data in a single, unified dashboard. The dashboard provides daily reports and allows administrators to trigger alerts based on key KPIs. The cloud-based system is fully customizable, offering the ability to conform to HR, legal, privacy or other corporate compliance requirements. The dashboard can be accessed remotely by authorized administrators, and easily integrates with other API, data and cloud-based services.

To learn how the Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace, download archived Thermal Mirror webinars, video tutorials and additional assets. For more information about Creative Realities and the company's portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

