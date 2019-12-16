Cloud-based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report, 2019-2020 - Number of CBCCI Seats to Increase by 23% in 2019 & 2020, by 21% in 2021 & 2022, and by 20% in 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019-2020 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud has become the preferred delivery model for contact center solutions. Companies large and small are taking advantage of the market-changing innovation and automation that the cloud-based solutions provide. On-premise solutions will continue to be available, but a hybrid approach that combines cloud and on-premise applications are enabling companies to migrate gradually to the cloud.



A Strong and Innovative Sector with Sustained Growth and Momentum



CBCCI offerings have reached functional parity with their on-premise counterparts, and companies of all sizes are benefitting from the advanced capabilities of cloud-based solutions. The innovations in the current generation of solutions include vastly improved user interfaces and experiences (UIs and UXs), agent desktops, enhanced routing capabilities, new key performance indicators (KPIs), and better analytics and reporting. The CBCCI vendors are offering out-of-the-box interfaces to make it easier to integrate cloud-based solutions with all types of contact center applications. They have also started to push a "digital-first" agenda by delivering omnichannel solutions to address customer demands in an increasingly digital economy. AI is being incorporated into the new generation of solutions as a foundational layer, through acquisitions, or via partnerships with vendors offering sophisticated AI capabilities.



The CBCCI market is performing well and continuing to pick up momentum: Sales of CBCCI solutions are coming from replacements of on-premise solutions, switching from one CBCCI provider to another, and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) purchasing their first contact center systems. Growing demand is being driven by the classic CBCCI benefits as well as new features being delivered by the vendors who are striving to differentiate themselves in a crowded market. The number of CBCCI seats in the market grew by 20.1% between 2017 and 2018 (as of July 31, 2019). The publisher expects the number of CBCCI seats to increase by 23% in 2019 and 2020, by 21% in 2021 and 2022, and by 20% in 2023.



The Leading Resource for the CBCCI Market



The report provides the most thorough, authoritative analysis of this explosive market. The report examines the competitive landscape as well as the business, market and technology trends and drivers that are shaping the cloud-based contact center infrastructure (CBCCI) sector. The 2019-2020 edition analyzes the servicing, business and management trends and innovations that are transforming the way enterprises are interacting with customers, prospects and employees. It provides detailed information about the offerings, as well as market share, projections, adoption rates, benefits, return on investment (ROI), pricing, and implementation best practices. The report also presents the results of a comprehensive customer survey that measures satisfaction with the vendors and their product offerings.



The report features 9 leading and contending vendors: 8×8, Cisco, Content Guru, Five9, Genesys, NICE inContact, Serenova, Sharpen and Twilio. Vonage, who acquired NewVoiceMedia in November 2018, is covered at a high level. The report also includes a comprehensive Vendor Directory that lists providers of cloud-based contact center infrastructure systems and applications for contact centers and customer service organizations worldwide.



The report includes:



Overview of the core functional components of cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions for 2020 and beyond

Market and business trends and challenges that are driving enterprise investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)

Cloud-based contact center infrastructure market innovation, including a review of recently introduced capabilities, and functionality that is planned to be introduced in the next 12 – 18 months

The top digital transformation initiatives for contact centers, including how the CBCCI vendors have enhanced their solutions to assist organizations with their digital transformation and what technologies are being leveraged to support artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled capabilities

The emergence of the hybrid workforce, its impact on the role of the agent, and implications for other employees in the contact center

Insightful look at how AI-enabled workforce optimization (WFO) is required to support the interaction centers of the future and how the CBCCI vendors are meeting this need

Review and assessment of the cloud-based contact center infrastructure competitive landscape

Cloud-based contact center infrastructure market activity and market share analysis, adoption rate, and 5-year projections

Analysis of the key functional and technical capabilities of the 9 featured cloud-based contact center infrastructure solutions

Implementation analysis, including a decision framework to assist prospects in determining if it's time to move to the cloud or upgrade their existing CBCCI solution

Overview of the 10 CBCCI vendors covered in this year's Report, including company snapshots, vendor go-to-market strategies and product overviews, and core and optional components

Customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank the vendors across 12 vendor categories, 10 product capabilities, 10 product features and 10 WFO modules/applications

Vendor pricing structure and a breakdown of one-time and ongoing costs for a 250-seat CBCCI implementation for the 10 solutions covered in this Report

Detailed company reports for the 10 CBCCI solutions, analyzing their products, functionality and future R&D plans

Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Directory

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Overview

4.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Functional Components



5. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Trends



6. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Challenges



7. CBCCI Market Innovation

7.1 New Product Features

7.2 Future Enhancements



8. Digital Transformation Initiatives for Contact Centers



9. The Changing Workforce



10. AI-Enabled WFO: Interaction Centers of the Future

10.1 Recording

10.2 Quality Management

10.3 Analytics-Enabled Quality Management

10.4 Gamification

10.5 Contact Center Performance Management

10.6 Surveying/VoC

10.7 Workforce Management

10.8 Knowledge Management

10.9 Interaction (Speech and Text) Analytics

10.10 Desktop Analytics

10.11 Customer Journey Analytics

10.12 Predictive Analytics

10.13 Robotic Process Automation

10.13.1 RPA Building Blocks

10.13.2 Attended and Unattended Automation



11. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Activity Analysis



12. Adoption of Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Solutions



13. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Projections



14. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Competitive Landscape

14.1 Company Snapshots



15. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Core Functionality: ACD, CTI, IVR/IVA, Dialing



16. CBCCI Functional Analysis

16.1 High-Level Functional Summary

16.2 CRM

16.3 User Interface

16.4 Dashboards, Reporting and Business Intelligence



17. CBCCI Technical Analysis

17.1 High-Level Technical Summary

17.2 Security

17.3 Compliance Management



18. Implementing and Managing a CBCCI Solution

18.1 Vendor Implementation Analysis

18.2 CBCCI Decision Framework

18.3 Service-Level Agreements

18.4 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity



19. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

19.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

19.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

19.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities Satisfaction Categories

19.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Category and Customer

19.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features

19.3.1 Product Features Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

19.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: WFO Components

19.4.1 Workforce Optimization Satisfaction by Category and Customer

19.5 Customer Background and Insights

19.5.1 Channels Supported

19.5.2 Digital Transformation Support

19.5.3 Engineering a Better Customer Experience

19.5.4 Pain Points Being Addressed with CBCCI Solutions

19.5.5 CBCCI Challenges

19.5.6 Additional Comments



20. Pricing

20.1 Pricing Structure

20.2 Pricing for a 250-Seat CBCCI Solution



21. Company Reports

21.1 88, Inc.

21.2 Cisco Systems

21.3 Content Guru

21.4 Five9

21.5 Genesys

21.6 NICE inContact

21.7 Serenova

21.8 Sharpen Technologies

21.9 Twilio, Inc.

21.10 Vonage Holdings Corp.



22. Appendix: Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Vendor Directory



