Cloud-based Contact Center Market Size to Grow by USD 27.02 billion | Dominant players include 8x8 Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. among others | Technavio

Cloud-based Contact Center Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are also deploying growth strategies such as focusing on differentiating themselves based on service qualities and innovations to compete in the market.

The cloud-based contact center market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

3CLogic Inc., 8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evolve IP LLC, Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Lifesize Inc., NICE Ltd., Nubitel, Redwood Technologies Group Ltd., RingCentral Inc., Talkdesk Inc., Twilio Inc., Vocalcom Group, and Vonage Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

Top Market Players and their Offerings:

8x8 Inc.: The company offers secure cloud contact center solution that makes it easy to connect and collaborate with agents and strengthen experiences for optimal customer success.

The company offers cloud based contact center products such as Amazon Connect. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers scalable and flexible cloud contact center solution can help businesses of all sizes provide exceptional customer experiences.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.: The company offers cloud contact center products such as Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, and Genesys Dx.

Cloud-based Contact Center Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

Component

Solutions: The solutions segment captured the largest cloud-based contact center market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand and awareness among public and private enterprises have enhanced the scalability and agility of operations.



Services

Geography

North America : 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud-based contact center in North America. The growing number of data center businesses, startups, and customers willing to adopt new technologies will propel the cloud-based contact center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

: 39% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud-based contact center in North America. The growing number of data center businesses, startups, and customers willing to adopt new technologies will propel the cloud-based contact center market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cloud-based Contact Center Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global cloud-based contact center market as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market within the global IT services market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud-based contact center market report covers the following areas:

Cloud-based Contact Center Market Takeways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud-based contact center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud-based contact center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud-based contact center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud-based contact center market, vendors

Cloud-based Contact Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3CLogic Inc., 8x8 Inc., Alvaria Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evolve IP LLC, Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Lifesize Inc., NICE Ltd., Nubitel, Redwood Technologies Group Ltd., RingCentral Inc., Talkdesk Inc., Twilio Inc., Vocalcom Group, and Vonage Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

