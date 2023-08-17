Cloud-Based Deployments Propel Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market to USD 11.05 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market by Offering (Services, Solution), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market size was estimated at USD 4.13 billion in 2022, USD 4.62 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.08% to reach USD 11.05 billion by 2030.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market.

The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading.

Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Offering, the market is studied across Services and Solution. The Services is further studied across Managed Services and Professional Services. The Professional Services is further studied across Consulting, Support & Maintenance, and System Integration and Deployment. The Solution is further studied across Asset & Maintenance Management, Environment Management, Facilities & Space Management, Project Management, and Real Estate & Lease Management. The Services commanded largest market share of 56.90% in 2022, followed by Solution.

Based on Deployment Type, the market is studied across Cloud and On-premises. The Cloud commanded largest market share of 59.80% in 2022, followed by On-premises.

Based on Organization Size, the market is studied across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The Large Enterprises commanded largest market share of 61.38% in 2022, followed by Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Based on Vertical, the market is studied across BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Real Estate & Construction, and Retail. The Real Estate & Construction commanded largest market share of 39.01% in 2022, followed by IT and Telecom.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Americas commanded largest market share of 36.90% in 2022, followed by Europe , Middle East & Africa .

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the Business Requirements to Lower the Operational Expenses & Improve Productivity

High Compliance and Legislation for Real Estate and Demand for Environmental Sustainability

Growing Cloud-Based Application Deployments

Restraints

Unexplored Benefits of Facility and Workplace Management

Opportunities

Integration of New Technologies Such as IoT and AI in Integrated Workplace Management Systems

Growing Number of Smart Buildings

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Lack of Skilled Expertise

