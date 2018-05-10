Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Services), Function (Finance, HR, Supply Chain, and Others), End User (Large, Mid-size, and Small Organization) and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing & Services, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023



Enterprise resource planning is a collective set of computer programs with shared business applications that cater to the needs of an entire organization rather than an individual user. It provides services such as automated billing system, human resource management, customer relationship management, finance, supply chain, and others. Over the past few years, the cloud-based deployment model for enterprise resource planning software has gained a significant momentum owing to cost-effective advantages of cloud platform and easy deployment. In addition, the role of cloud enterprise resource planning has changed from a back-office management to business process enhancement, which urged companies to modify their internal processes. This changing dynamic has significantly increased the demand for cloud enterprise resource planning solution among large- and small- & medium-sized organizations worldwide.



Low cost and limited expenditure on hardware or software drive the market growth. In addition, the need for process automation, growth toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances for data sovereignty also boost the market. Further, rapid changes in business models and developments in cloud trend are expected to offer considerable growth opportunities for the cloud enterprise resource planning market.



The cloud-based ERP market is segmented based on component, function, end user, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. Services segment is further studied across professional and managed services. As per function the market is segmented into finance, HR, supply chain, and others. Based in end user the market is segmented into large, mid-size, and small organization. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing & services, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the cloud-based ERP market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players profiled in the report cloud-based ERP market include Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Sage Group Plc., Aptean, Epicor Software Corp., Infor, Syspro, Unit4, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global cloud-based ERP market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud-based ERP market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the global cloud-based ERP market and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Component

Software

Services



By Function

Finance

HR

Supply Chain

Others



By End User

Large Organization

Mid-size Organization

Small Organization



By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor

Aptean

Microsoft

Sage Group Plc

Epicor Software Corporation

Syspro

Unit4



