Cloud-Based ITSM Market to grow by USD 6,094.37 million from 2022 to 2027|Alemba Ltd., Atlassian Corp. Plc, BMC Software Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based ITSM market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,094.37 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 15.08% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Alemba Ltd., Atlassian Corp. Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., EasyVista SA, Efecte Oyj, Freshworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornbill Corporate Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITarian LLC, Ivanti Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., OPGK RZESZOW S.A., ServiceNow Inc., SymphonyAI Summit, SysAid Technologies Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market 2023-2027

Cloud-Based ITSM market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Component (Solutions and Services), End-user (IT and telecom, Retail and consumer goods, BFSI, Healthcare and life sciences, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Cloud-based ITSM market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Cloud-Based ITSM Market Driver- The growing need for control and accountability is the major factor driving the market growth. Process standardization is essential for defining clear responsibilities and expectations. When process ownership is well-defined, it contributes to business success and growth. IT staff, when assigned specific tasks, bear the responsibility of contributing to their department's and organization's success. In the context of modern IT solutions, digitization and cloud-enabled speed are integral to ITSM technology. Cloud-based ITSM solutions can enhance accountability by establishing clear ownership of activities and processes. These solutions provide a centralized knowledge base, facilitating easy access to data and tracking changes. Furthermore, they enable businesses to monitor adherence to corporate policies and procedures, aiding in auditing and identifying potential issues early on. The increasing need for control and accountability drives the growth of the global cloud-based ITSM market during the forecast period.

Significant Cloud-Based ITSM Market Trend- The growing adoption of the remote working model is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Major Cloud-Based ITSM Market Challenge- Growing integration concern in business organizations is a major challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Cloud-Based ITSM Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud-based ITSM market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cloud-based ITSM market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud-based ITSM market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud-based ITSM market vendors

Cloud-Based ITSM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,094.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alemba Ltd., Atlassian Corp. Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., EasyVista SA, Efecte Oyj, Freshworks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornbill Corporate Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ITarian LLC, Ivanti Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., OPGK RZESZOW S.A., ServiceNow Inc., SymphonyAI Summit, SysAid Technologies Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

