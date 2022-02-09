Cloud-based Legal Court Forms Now Available in Michigan and Ohio

"Expanding our court form database to Michigan and Ohio creates opportunities for even more legal professionals to save time while improving their services for clients," said Tucker Cottingham, General Manager of Lawyaw at Clio. "Since joining Clio, we've been able to rapidly scale our court form libraries to meet the needs of more legal professionals, and we're just getting started."

Over 2.5 million legal documents have been drafted on Lawyaw, which now offers court form libraries, including US Customs and Immigration forms, as well as eight states that include California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, and Texas. Lawyaw was the first document automation company to offer an integration with Clio, and the company continues to offer unique opportunities for Clio users to use contact and matter information to easily fill documents.

While the pandemic fuelled major shifts in technology adoption, using cloud-based technologies to manage legal documents offers benefits that extend beyond attorney efficiency to client accessibility. As many as 62% of law firms shifted to electronic documents during the pandemic, according to the 2020 Legal Trends Report . Research data also showed the vast majority—95% or higher in most cases—plan to continue using these technologies beyond the pandemic. Lawyaw's streamlined legal document technology can improve how lawyers file forms to meet the specific needs for their clients, reducing barriers clients may face, such as distance, hours of availability, or personal circumstances.

For practice areas that commonly use standard forms—like probate and family law—Lawyaw helps law firms fill up-to-date forms quickly and easily to help improve efficiency and to save time. Lawyaw enables law firms to auto-fill court forms and convert Microsoft Word-based legal documents into easy-to-populate online templates. Clients need only enter their information once to simultaneously fill standard forms and custom templates while minimizing the risk of error. Legal professionals can complete projects faster and more conveniently with Lawyaw's federally-compliant electronic signature tool. Additionally, because Lawyaw is cloud-based, it enables teams to work remotely while streamlining tasks.

Learn more about the benefits of leveraging Lawyaw's court form libraries at lawyaw.com .

About Lawyaw

Lawyaw , a Clio company, creates the world's most intelligent, cloud-based document automation platform to provide more convenient access to legal services. Lawyaw's easy-to-use document assembly, court form solutions, and e-sign capabilities improve the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of legal documents to streamline information gathering and document generation. See how you can save time and avoid errors with documents and forms that you draft over and over again by converting your existing Microsoft Word documents into reusable, web-based templates to quickly populate client and matter information into multiple documents or court forms. Learn more at lawyaw.com .

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms— to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products— Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw —to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments , automate legal documents, and improve the client experiences. Following its UA$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com .

SOURCE Clio