Cloud-based PBX Market growth analysis in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The implementation of cloud-based PBX to reduce TCO will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cloud-based PBX market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud-based PBX Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cloud-based PBX market in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry include Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fusion Connect Inc., LogMeIn Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nextiva Inc., Panasonic Corp., RingCentral Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cloud-based PBX Market size

Cloud-based PBX Market trends

Cloud-based PBX Market industry analysis

The cloud-based PBX market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, network security issues will hamper market growth.

Cloud-based PBX Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud-based PBX market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud-based PBX market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud-based PBX market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud-based PBX market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fusion Connect Inc.

LogMeIn Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nextiva Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

RingCentral Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

