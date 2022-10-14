Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market to grow by USD 2.69 Bn by 2026, Reduction in IT expenditure to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based product lifecycle management market size is expected to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 12.37%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market 2022-2026

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the North America market?

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aptean Group of Companies, Aras Corp, Autodesk Inc, Capgemini Service SAS, Centric Software Inc, Dassault Systemes SE, Duro Labs Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Oracle Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc, PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

The reduction in IT expenditure, growing demand for large-scale product lifecycle management, and rising requirement for remotely accessible product lifecycle management solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, However, threats to cybersecurity and software privacy are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud-based product lifecycle management market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Segmentation

Product

CPDM



DM



CAD

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud-based product lifecycle management market report covers the following areas:

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Size

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Trends

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Industry Analysis

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud-based product lifecycle management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud-based product lifecycle management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud-based product lifecycle management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud-based product lifecycle management market vendors

Cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, ApparelMagic, Aptean Group of Companies, Aras Corp, Autodesk Inc, Capgemini Service SAS, Centric Software Inc, Dassault Systemes SE, Duro Labs Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Oracle Corp., Propel Software Solutions Inc, PTC Inc., SAP SE, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 CPDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CPDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CPDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CPDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CPDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on DM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on DM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on DM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 36: Chart on CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on CAD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on CAD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on CAD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 93: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 94: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 96: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 ApparelMagic

Exhibit 98: ApparelMagic - Overview



Exhibit 99: ApparelMagic - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: ApparelMagic - Key offerings

10.5 Aras Corp

Exhibit 101: Aras Corp - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aras Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Aras Corp - Key news



Exhibit 104: Aras Corp - Key offerings

10.6 Autodesk Inc

Exhibit 105: Autodesk Inc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Autodesk Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Autodesk Inc - Key news



Exhibit 108: Autodesk Inc - Key offerings

10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 109: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 110: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 112: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 113: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 122: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 126: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 127: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 128: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 129: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

