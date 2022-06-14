Cloud-Based Project Portfolio: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Atlassian Corp. Plc &Broadcom Inc.| Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market size is expected to grow by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 18.26% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud-based project portfolio management market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will facilitate the cloud-based project portfolio management market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, BFSI, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cloud-based-project-portfolio-management-market-industry-analysis
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges
The cloud-based project portfolio management market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project portfolio management. In addition, the interlinking of software with project portfolio management is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market. However, the factors such as challenges from open-source platforms may impede the market growth.
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Vendor Offerings
The cloud-based project portfolio management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Atlassian Corp. Plc - The company offers products like JIRA for team planning and project management.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Clarity which is a full-feature enterprise-grade PPM platform that fulfills large complexity use cases. The data model is deep across demand management, project management, custom investment management, resource management, financial management, program, and portfolio capabilities.
- Mavenlink Inc. - The project management solution of the company is specifically designed for professional service organizations. It allows to assess the entire project portfolio at once or drill down to the task level.
- Micro Focus International Plc - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company combines workflows and data, aligning corporate investments with business strategy.
- Microsoft Corp. - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company has capabilities to effectively plan, prioritize, and manage project and portfolio investments.
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Segmentation Analysis
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ICT - size and forecast 2020-2025
- healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025
- others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.26%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.92
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Upland Software, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03:Value chain analysis: System Software
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: ICT - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Atlassian Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 49: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Atlassian Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Mavenlink Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Mavenlink Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Mavenlink Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60:Mavenlink Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 61: Mavenlink Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Micro Focus International Plc
- Exhibit 62: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Micro Focus International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 64:Micro Focus International Plc -Key news
- Exhibit 65: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Micro Focus International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69:Microsoft Corp. -Key news
- Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74:Oracle Corp. -Key news
- Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Planview Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Planview Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Planview Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79:Planview Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 80: Planview Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 SAP SE
- Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Overview
- Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 83:SAP SE -Key news
- Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: SAP SE - Segment focus
- 10.11 ServiceNow Inc.
- Exhibit 86: ServiceNow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: ServiceNow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88:ServiceNow Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 89: ServiceNow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: ServiceNow Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Upland Software, Inc.
- Exhibit 91: Upland Software, Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Upland Software, Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Upland Software, Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Upland Software, Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
Share this article