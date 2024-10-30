Cloud Canaries Announces Observability Canaries with OpenTelemetry Integration

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Canaries Inc., today announced the launch of Observability Canaries with OpenTelemetry integration. Tailored for software developers practicing DevOps, they provide cost-effective and complementary innovation to legacy observability tools with superior flexibility, control and intelligence.

"Observability Canaries provide developers the ability to extend the predictive functionality of their existing platforms by leveraging Canary intelligence," said Mark Callahan, founder and CEO of Cloud Canaries. "Observability Canaries improve results with increased control and greater efficiency for gaining valuable insights."

OpenTelemetry provides a readily available, additional data source for model creation, alarming, forecast generation and validation. In this fashion, intelligent Observability Canaries complement enterprise platforms like New Relic and DataDog to fill functionality gaps and form a shareable and customizable canary library to provide the freedom and control developers need to innovate.

How Observability Canaries Drive Value:

Seamless Integration and Enhanced Functionality: Observability Canaries integrate effortlessly with existing observability platforms to quickly and easily fill capability gaps. OpenTelemetry integration enables developers to utilize new data sources within existing observability practices without additional costs.

Rapid Customization and Deployment: Observability Canaries give developers flexibility and control, allowing them to customize and deploy canaries for specific needs quickly. They empower swift response to dynamic environments, including forecast visibility, effective troubleshooting, SLA compliance and strategic metric alignment.

Industry-Specific Solutions: Cloud Canaries provides tailored solutions that address complex observability challenges for healthcare, pharmaceutical, and retail industries to improve innovation and decision-making.

Observability Canaries operate within a comprehensive canary library to provide critical observability functions. From free to open source, Cloud Canaries ensures broad accessibility to redefine traditional observability practices with advanced workload data and AI models. Now, developers can deploy canaries in minutes to drive impactful business insights and strategic alignment.

Observability Canaries are free with any Cloud Canaries subscription. To learn more, please visit: https://cloudcanaries.ai/start-free-trial-0

About Cloud Canaries

Cloud Canaries empowers software engineering teams practicing DevOps to unleash their superpowers. Its Intelligent Canaries detect and resolve issues that hinder innovation by going beyond traditional log-file observability to capture performance insights from any workload, making intelligent and autonomous healing simple and affordable. Its Cloud Intelligence platform lets DevOps teams take control and prioritize what matters most through actionable insights, proactive monitoring and automated problem resolution. With Cloud Canaries, customers optimize every resource to make innovation possible.

