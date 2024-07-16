Cloud Canaries Introduces Intelligent Canaries to Disrupt the Observability Market

Developers can start using Intelligent Canaries now for free and achieve superior observability at 10% of the cost

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Canaries, a Cloud Intelligence company, today launched to improve how organizations monitor and optimize their cloud environments. Its Intelligent Canaries help software engineering and delivery teams practicing DevOps proactively detect, predict and autonomously resolve system issues before they impact operations. With Cloud Canaries, teams can create and deploy canaries in minutes and at a fraction of the cost of today's observability solutions.

To get started using Intelligent Canaries, visit www.cloudcanaries.ai.

Cloud Canaries is angel-funded, and is founded by industry veteran Mark Callahan, who brings over 17 years of experience at Oracle, specializing in retail applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The company's technical team includes a Harvard Ph.D. specializing in Neural Networks and AI, data analysts, DevOps leaders and experts in time series data and AWS deployment.

"Developers can create and share canaries to address the most common use cases to observe, secure and govern the cloud at 10% of today's costs," said Cloud Canaries' CEO Callahan. "By embracing open-source principles, Intelligent Canaries offer software teams the flexibility to address unique cloud environments while sharing knowledge within the Cloud Intelligence community."

Beyond Observability

Traditional observability solutions rely heavily on instrumentation and complex setups to monitor system health and performance, making it expensive and complex due to log file-based approaches. With Cloud Canaries' workload-based solution, DevOps teams have a more efficient approach that allows for observability without instrumentation.

Intelligent Canaries are lightweight agents that detect issues, safeguard change and risk management, and provide real-time performance monitoring and precise problem resolution. They allow software developers and engineering teams to innovate fearlessly while empowering IT managers to transform observability into a value-based initiative.

"Cloud Intelligence differs from today's legacy observability software as it offers a more cost-effective and flexible approach to monitor and optimize cloud environments," said Callahan. "Intelligent Canaries free teams from the system issues and operational obstacles that block innovation."

Cloud Intelligence represents a paradigm shift in system observability to improve DevOps and increase innovation by eliminating unplanned and distracting roadblocks. It supports DevOps' purpose to deploy small, controlled changes while empowering teams to control their destiny.

Intelligent Canaries are highly effective at:

Early Detection of Issues : Intelligent Canaries act as early indicators by proactively detecting and pinpointing the root cause of potential problems or anomalies to isolate and address issues promptly.

: Intelligent Canaries act as early indicators by proactively detecting and pinpointing the root cause of potential problems or anomalies to isolate and address issues promptly. Risk Mitigation : By introducing changes gradually to a small subset of the system, teams can assess the impact of changes in a controlled environment, reducing the risk of widespread failures.

: By introducing changes gradually to a small subset of the system, teams can assess the impact of changes in a controlled environment, reducing the risk of widespread failures. Performance Monitoring : Intelligent Canaries provide real-time feedback on system performance, helping teams monitor key metrics and ensure systems operate within acceptable parameters.

: Intelligent Canaries provide real-time feedback on system performance, helping teams monitor key metrics and ensure systems operate within acceptable parameters. Continuous Improvement : Teams can refine processes, performance and reliability for incremental improvements by monitoring insights from Intelligent Canaries.

: Teams can refine processes, performance and reliability for incremental improvements by monitoring insights from Intelligent Canaries. Always Proactive : Intelligent Canaries maintain system stability and resilience by facilitating autonomous fixing issues and system optimization.

"The DevOps industry faces challenges such as manual processes, reactive problem-solving, outdated architectures and poor team collaboration," says Helen Beal, Chief Community Builder at Cloud Canaries. "Intelligent Canaries align perfectly with DevOps principles and address these issues while meeting the evolving needs of complex cloud environments."

About Cloud Canaries

Cloud Canaries empowers software engineering teams practicing DevOps to unleash their superpowers. Its Intelligent Canaries detect and resolve issues that hinder innovation by going beyond traditional log-file observability to capture performance insights from any workload, making predictive and autonomous healing simple and affordable. Its Cloud Intelligence platform lets DevOps teams take control and prioritize what matters most through actionable insights, proactive monitoring and automated problem resolution. With Cloud Canaries, customers optimize every resource to make innovation possible. For more information, visit www.cloudcanaries.ai.

