Cloud Canaries Launches New Marketplace for Shared Intelligent Canaries

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Canaries, a Cloud Intelligence company, today announced the Cloud Canaries Marketplace. Developers can now create and share Intelligent Canaries to address the most common observability use cases, such as observing, security and governing the cloud at 10% of today's costs. With Cloud Canaries Marketplace, software teams can leverage shared knowledge within a collaborative ecosystem.

Embracing the core principles of open-source software, transparency and community-driven innovation, Cloud Canaries is fostering a collective knowledge base to leverage the expertise of an interconnected community. Cloud Canaries users can share canaries within their company or make them public for broader accessibility, knowing a significant percentage of canaries share similarities in functionality and purpose. In addition, DevOps teams can share canaries exclusively with Canary Subscription users and have the ability to load them in bulk, eliminating the need for cumbersome download and upload procedures.

"We believe that true innovation thrives in a community where knowledge is shared openly and collaboration is encouraged," said Mark Callahan, founder and CEO of Cloud Canaries. "With the Cloud Canaries Marketplace, we are empowering DevOps teams to harness the power of community to optimize cloud operations and drive innovation."

Key features of the Cloud Canaries Marketplace include:

Access to a diverse range of Intelligent Canaries for various use cases.

Community-driven knowledge sharing and best practices.

Supportive ecosystem for collaborative innovation and problem-solving.

Opportunities for developers to contribute and enhance the shared pool of Intelligent Canaries.

