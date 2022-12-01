Cloud Cannabis Celebrates the Grand Opening of Cedar Springs Location

Cedar Springs is Cloud Cannabis' ninth location in the Great Lakes State

TROY, Mich., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cannabis , the leading single-state operator and vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan, today announced the grand opening of its Cedar Springs cannabis dispensary, the Company's ninth store in Michigan.

Located at 206 N Main Street NE and situated a short distance from downtown Cedar Springs, the new 2,600-square-foot dispensary is the first to incorporate the Company's Cloud 2.0 design, which aims to provide the best cannabis customer experience. Serving both medical and adult-use customers, Cloud Cannabis Cedar Springs will offer thousands of flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Wonderbrett, Mitten Extracts, Pressure Pack, Seed Junky, CREAM, Northcoast, and more.

"We're proud to bring Cloud Cannabis' premier retail experience to Cedar Springs while sharing meaningful insights in cannabis education and a first-class portfolio of products with the local community," said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. "This exciting expansion into Western Michigan will increase the Company's delivery footprint throughout the state and pave the way for future stores in the Grand Rapids area, which are expected to launch in 2023."

To celebrate the dispensary's opening, Cloud Cannabis will host a grand opening event on Thursday, Dec. 1. The event will feature a food truck providing free coffee and food with every cannabis purchase; product education and swag giveaways from Wonderbrett and Mitten Extracts; and a free Wonderbrett pre-roll with any purchase by new customers and Cloud Club members. Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Laura Hardy of The Big Joe Show on Mix 95.7FM Grand Rapids will be onsite to promote the grand opening and assist in the giveaway of a $250 Amazon gift card.

Cloud Cannabis Co. Cedar Springs is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on Cloud Cannabis' products and services, please visit cloudcannabis.com.

About Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since its founding, Cloud has successfully launched eight retail stores throughout Michigan and has opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to cultivation and manufacturing, the Cloud facility also operates Brand Labs, an incubator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis products including Wonderbrett, a California-based innovator of the most sought-after products available, and Mitten Extracts, a leading concentrates brand producing premium vapes and edibles in Michigan. Both brands can be found at all Cloud Cannabis locations as well as in key retail players throughout the Michigan market. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Cloud Cannabis Co.