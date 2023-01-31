Cloud Cannabis Detroit to Host Grand Opening Party in Celebration of Recreational Sales

TROY, Mich., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cannabis , the leading single-state operator and vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan, announced the Company will host a Grand Opening Party at its Detroit retail location to celebrate the beginning of recreational cannabis sales in the city.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 16001 Mack Ave., featuring vendors from the best cannabis brands in the Michigan market, a DJ, a food truck, deals on name brand products, special guests, and much more. The first 100 customers at the door will receive a free ounce of cannabis flower with the purchase of $50 and by signing up for the Company's loyalty program Cloud Club , the second 100 customers at the door will receive a free Wonderbrett 8th with the purchase of $25 and by signing up for Cloud Club, and additional giveaways will be announced throughout the day.

"Recreational sales kicking off in Detroit is a major milestone for us and the entire city, and response so far has been incredible," said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. "That's why we want to throw a party that represents the lively spirit of the Motor City, celebrating with and giving back to the community that makes it possible to do what we do. From offering a premier retail experience with first-class products to providing meaningful cannabis education, we are proud to be a part of this historical moment and play a role in elevating the health and happiness of Detroiters."

Situated on the border of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Cloud's Detroit dispensary is an ideal destination for both residents and visitors alike. Servicing both adult-use and medical customers, the state-of-the-art facility hosts a knowledgeable and friendly staff and offers thousands of flower, pre-roll, concentrate, and vape products from top-tier Michigan brands including Mitten Extracts, Wonderbrett, Stiiizy, Pressure Pack, Backpack Boyz, CREAM, Northcoast, and more.

Cloud Cannabis Detroit is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find the location's variety of brands and products via its Detroit Menu . All medical patients will receive 10% off. For more information on Cloud Cannabis' products and services, please visit cloudcannabis.com .

About Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the Company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since then, Cloud has successfully launched nine retail stores and opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to cultivation and manufacturing, the Cloud facility also operates Brand Labs, an incubator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis products including Wonderbrett, a California-based innovator of the most sought-after cannabis products, and Mitten Extracts, a leading concentrates brand producing premium vapes and edibles. Both brands can be found at all Cloud locations, as well as in key retail players throughout the Michigan market. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com .

