Cloud Cannabis Launches Smokin' Ride Sweepstakes For Chance to Win 2023 Ford Bronco®

Grand Prize will also include $10k cash to help winner pay any applicable taxes

TROY, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cannabis , the leading single-state operator and vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan, announced the launch of its Smokin' Ride Sweepstakes , offering the chance to win a 2023 Ford Bronco® 4-Door 4x4, plus $10k in cash to help cover taxes, for a total Grand Prize value of approximately $50k.

The sweepstakes runs from February 10 to April 30, 2023, and the winner will be announced on May 12. Eligible participants must be Michigan residents who are 21+ and members of the Company's Cloud Club Rewards Program , with a max of 20 entries per person. Entry is available online or in-store with a $100+ purchase, or by U.S. mail without purchase. Cloud's retail locations across Michigan include Ann Arbor, Cedar Springs, Detroit, Gaylord, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, New Baltimore, Traverse City, and Utica. The Smokin' Ride Sweepstakes is sponsored by leading Michigan cannabis brands butter™ and Mitten Extracts™ .

"The launch of our new sweepstakes provides another avenue to give back to the Michigan cannabis community," said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. "And what better way to represent the Motor City than to promote Michigan's iconic automotive industry? Over the course of this giveaway campaign, Cloud will continue to offer the premier retail experience we're known for, and we are excited to announce the big winner in May!"

The sweepstakes launch comes amidst significant growth for Cloud, which in recent months became one of the first businesses to commence recreational cannabis sales in Detroit, and announced the opening of its Cedar Springs dispensary (its ninth store in Michigan). For more information on the Company's products and services, as well as information about the sweepstakes, please visit cloudcannabis.com/contest/bronco-sweepstakes .

About Cloud Cannabis

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the Company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since then, Cloud has successfully launched nine retail stores and opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to cultivation and manufacturing, the Cloud facility also operates Brand Labs, an incubator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis products including Wonderbrett™, a California-based innovator of the most sought-after cannabis products, and Mitten Extracts™, a leading concentrates brand producing premium vapes and edibles. Both brands can be found at all Cloud locations, as well as in key retail players throughout the Michigan market. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com .

