Cloud Components and Services: Global Markets

The report is a compilation of the existing reports in cloud components and services market.The topics analyzed within the report include a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for cloud components and services.

The scope of this report extends to sizing of the cloud components and services market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for various types of devices at global level in 2018, which is being considered as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The report focuses on assessment of cloud components and services, suppliers and an analysis of companies/ manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges are also discussed in the report.



While this report contains a significant amount of technical information due to the inherent nature of the subject and thus provides information valuable to engineers and scientists, it is primarily aimed at business professionals in field of cloud components and services. These may include manufacturers and their suppliers, financiers and investors, researchers with backgrounds in engineering and sciences, marketing and sales professionals, and others.



This report may also prove valuable to professional analysts, investors, public policy advisors and others who are seeking a better understanding of cloud components and services market.



Report Includes:

- 27 tables

- A brief general outlook of the global markets for cloud components and services

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Discussion of market dynamics, technological trends, industry structure, a broad spectrum of industrial and non-industrial applications, changing regulatory affairs, and other macroeconomic factors influencing this demand

- Assessment of the global competitive landscape with an analysis of market positing and strategies for key manufacturers of cloud components, suppliers, and related system providers

- Patent review and new developments within cloud computing technologies

- Comprehensive company profiles of major market participants, including Adobe Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Cerner, Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corp.



Summary

In order to manage the high volume and flexibility of cloud and data center traffic, organizations are shifting from traditional network equipment and architectures to newer ones that incorporate the latest combination of highly dense system components as well as the dynamic characteristics of software control.Fueled by the twin enablers of enhanced network processors and software-defined networks, Cloud components and services are on track to provide performance, reliability and cost-efficient breakthroughs over the next five years.



These capabilities answer the need for programmable networks that leverage denser chip sets and distributed infrastructure that operate in converged architectures and software-defined data centers.



Initially approached with caution by healthcare organizations, cloud components and services are becoming more widely adopted.In 2018, cloud adoption in healthcare increased, as cost savings outweigh potential data protection concerns.



Healthcare IT systems are historically expensive to implement, update and maintain. Cloud economics changes that by shifting from individual budgets to cost-sharing models enabled by private, multi-tenant, and in some cases, public clouds.



These trends are shifting in favor of increased IT spending toward cloud hardware, software and networks.The global market for cloud technologies in healthcare was REDACTED in 2018.



The market is expected to grow to REDACTED in 2019 and increase to REDACTED by 2024, with a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.



