Cloud Computing Awards Honor "Breathtaking Innovation in Pandemic"

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-sector 'Oscars,' The Cloud Awards, honors its top choices for Cloud-based innovation this week – and says leading technology providers deserve recognition for their part in managing the global health crisis.

Categories for the 2020-21 Cloud Awards included 'Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud' and 'Cloud Project of the Year.'

Cloud Awards head of operations James Williams said: "The Cloud Awards team is impressed every year by the sheer magnitude of Cloud innovation. However, during the last 12 months we've faced so many unanticipated, exigent and at times appalling challenges from the pandemic.

"Cloud technologies are ever-present in our remote working tools, our scientific research and development and our globalized community, and the breathtaking innovation of the technology sector deserves to be honored.

"Whether helping to solve issues related to this global crisis directly or indirectly, the final winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards deserve a small place in history for their tenacity and commitment to excellence during a devastating pandemic.

"Last year, our sister program The SaaS Awards raised $3,555 for the WHO's COVID-19 relief fund. It's now open again for entries – let's hope we can start to see more submissions focused on software aiding normal, everyday business operations."

Lead judge Richard Geary said: "Cloud technologies make a good platform for turning around urgent applications rapidly and at scale. This was clearly evidenced in the range of innovative technological responses to the pandemic we have seen."

Hundreds of organizations across the globe entered the Cloud Awards. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform to the Cloud Awards, is now open for 2021 entries. This business software awards program promotes solutions across a range of industries, with a May 21 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

Cloud Awards Winners:

B2B Customer Strategy - Uploadcare Inc.

Best Cloud Automation Solution - VMware Inc

Best Cloud Hosting Provider - Ricoh USA , Inc.

Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP - Zensar Technologies

Best Cloud Infrastructure - LogicMonitor

Best Hybrid Cloud Solution - Panzura

"Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution - Pulseway

Best Payment, Finance or Billing Solution - Toast

Best Platform as a Service or Cloud Middleware - Red Hat OpenShift

Cloud Project of the Year - Skedulo for BioReference Laboratories

Best Cloud HR, Payroll, or ERP Solution - HarQen

Best Cloud Business Intelligence or Analytics Solution - Domo, Inc.

Best SaaS (U.S.) - ClickUp

Best SaaS (non-U.S.) - CURO Compensation

CRM Solution of the Year - Freshworks

Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud - Benchling

Most Promising Start-Up - autoRetouch

Security Innovation of the Year - Guardicore

Cloud Development Innovation of the Year - Granulate

Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution - InFlight Corporation

Best Cloud DR/Business Continuity Solution - Rewind

Cloud Innovator or the Year - Hala Zeine , Chief Product Officer at Celonis

Cloud Management Solution of the Year – Apptio

