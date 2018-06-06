NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Computing in Tourism - Thematic Research



Summary

Cloud computing (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, private, and hybrid) accounted for 9.5% of a global ICT market that was worth US$2tn in 2017, according to GlobalData. Whilst the global ICT market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the next five years, cloud computing revenues, which passed US$193bn in 2017, are growing at 18%. In theory, the entire IT market could shift to the cloud, so the disruption yet to be unleashed onto the global software and IT services sector is likely to be substantial.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404444



Traditionally, investing in cloud computing technology has not been a priority for tourism industry, for reasons such as data security and privacy concerns, infrastructure availability, and regulatory compliance worries, and the lack of staff skills required to manage and maintain the technology.



However, adopting a cloud-based model can be beneficial for tourism companies.Cloud solutions offer flexibility, scalability, back-up options, and remote access to services and information.



They also make sure crucial structures are still running in case of a single point failure, and make system recovery a lot easier and faster.



This report focuses on Cloud Computing in Tourism.



Scope

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our "thematic engine".



About our Thematic Research Ecosystem -

- GlobalData has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, GlobalData's thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, GlobalData tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in GlobalData's "thematic engine" help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.



Reasons to buy

- Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

- Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape

- Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

- Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404444



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-computing-in-tourism---thematic-research-300661118.html