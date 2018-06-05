Cloud Computing Magazine Names Quali a 2018 Product of the Year Award Winner

"Enterprise CIOs today are intensely focused on digitization initiatives to become more agile and reduce costs, but manual processes, IT environment complexity and infrastructure bottlenecks make this shift an ongoing challenge," said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Quali. "Quali is at the forefront of making it easier to build and manage IT environment on any cloud – public, private or hybrid. We're thankful for the recognition with CloudShell and its ability to help organizations across the world accelerate their digitization initiatives for a variety of use-cases."

"Congratulations to Quali for being honored with a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "CloudShell is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best solutions available within the past 12 months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Quali in 2018 and beyond."

The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors the most innovative and beneficial cloud products within the past year. Quali's CloudShell brings the power of self-service and cloud to the entire organization with support for full-stack automation of application and infrastructure environments. That means teams get on-demand, self-service access to environments that can include physical, virtual, and cloud resources. These are used by a variety of organizations worldwide for increasing productivity of Dev/Test and DevOps teams as well as other use-cases including migrating to public, private or hybrid cloud models, application modernization, demo and POCs, security, cyber ranges and compliance mapping.

Quali Resources:

To learn more about CloudShell Pro, please visit: https://www.quali.com/cloudshell-pro/

To learn more about CloudShell VE, please visit https://www.quali.com/cloudshell-ve/

To see a custom, live demo, please visit: http://info.quali.com/technical-demo

To learn about the latest cloud and DevOps trends, please visit: http://info.quali.com/webinar-2018-cloud-and-devops-trends-the-barriers-and-the-breakthroughs

About Quali:

Quali is the leading provider of enterprise sandbox software for cloud and DevOps automation. With its flagship CloudShell platform and blueprint-based approach, Quali gives Dev/Test teams, sales and support professionals, as well as architects, access to on-demand, self-service replicas of complex production environments that work on private, public and hybrid cloud deployments.

Cloud Providers, Telco, Technology Vendors and Enterprises, and several Fortune 500 and Global 100 customers use Quali software to innovate faster, increase productivity and deliver their products and services to market faster with higher quality and reduced costs. More information about Quali is available at www.quali.com.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

Quali Contact:

Marshall Hampson

Lumina Communications

(408) 680-0561

Quali@LuminaPR.com



TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 139

sthompson@tmcnet.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-computing-magazine-names-quali-a-2018-product-of-the-year-award-winner-300659581.html

SOURCE Quali

Related Links

https://www.quali.com

