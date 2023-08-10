Cloud Computing Market in Japan to grow by USD 13,492.21 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in the use of cloud orchestration and cloud management software to be a major trend - Technavio

10 Aug, 2023, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market in Japan is to grow by USD 13,492.21 million at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Internet Services & Infrastructure industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The cloud computing market in Japan covers the following areas:
- Cloud Computing Market In Japan Sizing
- Cloud Computing Market In Japan Forecast
- Cloud Computing Market In Japan Analysis
Company Landscape
The cloud computing market in Japan has the presence of several, but a few limited key vendors hold most of the market share. The competition in the market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to high storage demands, big data analytics, rising requirements for connectivity, and the growing demand from vendors to upgrade their technology and capture the market via M&A and partnerships. The cloud computing market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Company Offerings
- Dell Technologies Inc- The company offers cloud computing services such as Dell EMC Cloud, Dell EMC Cloud Storage, and Dell EMC Cloud Computing Platform.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers cloud computing services such as Alibaba Cloud, Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service, Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service, and Alibaba Cloud Relational Database Service.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud computing services such as Google Cloud Platform, GCP Compute Engine, GCP Storage, and GCP SQL.
For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes
Key Market Segmentation
This Japan-cloud computing market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public cloud and private cloud) and service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS).
- The public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a deployment model in cloud computing, offering cloud services to multiple organizations and individuals over the public Internet. Such a service is provided by third-party service providers who manage and maintain the underlying infrastructure, which includes servers, storage, networking, and virtualization technologies. Also, a key advantage of the public cloud is its scalability, where organizations can easily scale their computing resources, such as processing power, storage, and bandwidth, to meet their changing needs. Hence, such factors boost the public cloud segment of Japan's cloud computing market during the forecast period.
View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Coupa Software Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- DevSamurai Inc.
- DS Solution Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- Nutanix Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Rikkeisoft Corp.
- Salesforce Inc.
- The Constant Co. LLC
- VMware Inc.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The Cloud Security Solutions Market study is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 8.11% and a CAGR of 15.16% with a market size of USD 8.63 billion during the period of 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the cloud security solutions market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and others), component (cloud IAM, cloud e-mail security, cloud DLP, cloud IDS/IPS, and cloud SIEM), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions globally are notably driving the cloud security solutions market growth.
Telecom Cloud Market size is estimated to grow by USD 31,531.25 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 20.89% during the forecast period. This telecom cloud market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public, private, and hybrid), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Rising enterprise mobility and the need to improve efficiency notably drive market growth.
|
Cloud Computing Market Scope In Japan
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13,492.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
10.5
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevSamurai Inc., DS Solution Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Internet Initiative Japan Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rikkeisoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., The Constant Co. LLC, and VMware Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Japan: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Japan: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 cloud computing market in Japan 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on cloud computing market in Japan 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Service
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Service
- 7.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 43: Chart on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Service ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 62: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 DS Solution Inc.
- Exhibit 82: DS Solution Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: DS Solution Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 84: DS Solution Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Fujitsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 90: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 93: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 95: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.13 NEC Corp.
- Exhibit 108: NEC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: NEC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: NEC Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 111: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.14 Nutanix Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Nutanix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Nutanix Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Nutanix Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.15 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.16 Salesforce Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Salesforce Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Salesforce Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.17 VMware Inc.
- Exhibit 125: VMware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: VMware Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: VMware Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: VMware Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 134: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article