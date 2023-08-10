Cloud Computing Market in Japan to grow by USD 13,492.21 million from 2022 to 2027; The increase in the use of cloud orchestration and cloud management software to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market in Japan is to grow by USD 13,492.21 million at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Internet Services & Infrastructure industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The cloud computing market in Japan covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Computing Market in Japan 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The cloud computing market in Japan has the presence of several, but a few limited key vendors hold most of the market share. The competition in the market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to high storage demands, big data analytics, rising requirements for connectivity, and the growing demand from vendors to upgrade their technology and capture the market via M&A and partnerships. The cloud computing market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Company Offerings

Dell Technologies Inc- The company offers cloud computing services such as Dell EMC Cloud, Dell EMC Cloud Storage, and Dell EMC Cloud Computing Platform.

The company offers cloud computing services such as Dell EMC Cloud, Dell EMC Cloud Storage, and Dell EMC Cloud Computing Platform. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers cloud computing services such as Alibaba Cloud , Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service, Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service, and Alibaba Cloud Relational Database Service.

The company offers cloud computing services such as , Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service, Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service, and Alibaba Cloud Relational Database Service. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud computing services such as Google Cloud Platform, GCP Compute Engine, GCP Storage, and GCP SQL.

Key Market Segmentation

This Japan-cloud computing market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (public cloud and private cloud) and service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS).

The public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a deployment model in cloud computing, offering cloud services to multiple organizations and individuals over the public Internet. Such a service is provided by third-party service providers who manage and maintain the underlying infrastructure, which includes servers, storage, networking, and virtualization technologies. Also, a key advantage of the public cloud is its scalability, where organizations can easily scale their computing resources, such as processing power, storage, and bandwidth, to meet their changing needs. Hence, such factors boost the public cloud segment of Japan's cloud computing market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Coupa Software Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DevSamurai Inc.

DS Solution Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rikkeisoft Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

The Constant Co. LLC

VMware Inc.

Cloud Computing Market Scope In Japan Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,492.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DevSamurai Inc., DS Solution Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Internet Initiative Japan Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rikkeisoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., The Constant Co. LLC, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

