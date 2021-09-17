Cloud Computing Market Research Analysis from Internet Services & Infrastructure Industry Suggest Growth Worth $ 287.03 Billion post COVID-19 Pandemic|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the system integration issues will hamper the market growth, as per this latest cloud computing market research report.

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:

Service

SaaS



IaaS



PaaS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our cloud computing market research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth cloud computing market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cloud Computing Market size

Cloud Computing Market trends

Cloud Computing Market industry analysis

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud computing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud computing market vendors

