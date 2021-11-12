Cloud Computing Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, Latest Trends & Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In October 2020, Oracle Corp launched the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management platform, which is a suite of services to enable better visibility and insight across both cloud-native and traditional technologies, whether deployed in multi-cloud or on-premises environments

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service:

SaaS:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The SaaS was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The adoption of SaaS helps enterprises in eliminating expenses and complexities associated with managing hardware and software required to run applications

Segmentation by Geography:

North America :

:

In terms of geography, North America has generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





The US is one of the key markets for cloud computing in North America for the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 40% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global cloud computing market by 2025. The rising adoption of cloud solutions from various end-user industries will facilitate the cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Trends Driving the Global cloud computing market

Cloud Computing Market Driver:

Increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting:

SMEs have started opting for public solutions to scale up or scale down the hardware and resources. Apart from CAPEX reduction, cloud computing solutions can facilitate faster storage, processing, and communication lines. Clouds also enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. Cloud services provide security, facilitate optimum use of resources, and provide the reliability of a normal dedicated server and cloud resources.

Cloud Computing Market Trend:

Increased inclination for private cloud solutions for enhanced data security :

The increased inclination for private cloud solutions for enhanced data security is another major factor supporting the cloud computing market share growth. Security and compliance concerns have been among the primary reasons for unwillingness among organizations to adopt a public cloud solution. There are also many regulations, such as the GDPR in Europe, which impose certain restrictions on where the data can be stored.

A private cloud offers cloud storage resources to a single enterprise or organization. The resources such as storage, servers, and network are not accessible from outside the enterprise network, and they only hold data related to a single business entity. Therefore, a private cloud offers a greater degree of security and control than a public cloud platform

