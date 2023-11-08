Cloud Computing Market size to grow by USD 429.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by the increased use of containers - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "cloud computing market by deployment (public cloud and private cloud), service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cloud computing market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 429.6 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market

The increased use of containers is a key factor driving market growth. Enterprises are looking for consistency in the development environment of their applications due to the proliferation of different platforms and operating systems. Containers and microservices, which consume a higher amount of resources, have become an alternative to virtual machines. Additionally, container architecture and microservices enable rapid scaling across different environments. The ability to scale their IT infrastructure is essential as organizations seek to grow their business. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Market Challenge

The company lock-in and operational complexities are significant challenges restricting market growth. When customers are unable to easily switch from one product or service to another company's product or service, company lock-in, also known as customer lockin or exclusive lockin, occurs. To the extent that an enterprise or its customer is unable to benefit from technology, solutions, and services by other suppliers, it will therefore depend on a single supplier of products and services. Therefore, it can be difficult to switch to public cloud providers once all the data is already stored on a private cloud platform.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The cloud computing market is segmented by deployment (public cloud and private cloud), service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth by the public cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increasing globalization, as well as the growth of information technology and financial services sectors, are leading to an increase in this segment.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the cloud computing market:

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc.

Related Reports:

The Cyber Weapon Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,083.76 million

The cloud security market in the retail sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.57% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,582.14 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Geospatial Analytics Market to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in healthcare and insurance sectors- Technavio

Geospatial Analytics Market to grow by USD 102.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Increasing adoption of geospatial data analytics in healthcare and insurance sectors- Technavio

The "geospatial analytics market by technology (GPS, GIS, remote sensing, and others), end-user (BFSI, government and utilities, telecom,...
Teleradiology Market is to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

Teleradiology Market is to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

The teleradiology market is expected to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.