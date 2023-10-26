Cloud computing market size to grow by USD 429.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased use of containers to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud computing market size is expected to grow by USD 429.6 billion from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period. The increased use of containers will boost the adoption of the cloud, which will drive the cloud computing market growth. Containers and microservices are alternative solutions to virtual machines (VMs). Containers are lighter than VMs and can package applications and all OS dependencies in a single package. They provide a high level of visibility toward application performance. Moreover, container and microservice architectures allow rapid scaling. These factors will drive the market's growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download our sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market

Key market challenges

Factors such as vendor lock-in and operational complexities will challenge market growth. Vendor lock-in occurs when a customer cannot transition easily to another vendor's product or service. This makes it difficult to switch to a public cloud service provider from a private cloud platform. Moreover, each vendor may support different languages, libraries, APIs, architecture, or OS. The process of switching can be time-consuming, labor-intensive, and expensive. It may even result in rebuilding or altering an application to fit the new platform. Thus, vendor lock-in can hinder the growth of the global private cloud services market during the forecast period.

Few companies mentioned with their offerings

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Creative Cloud service with apps, web services, and resources.

The company offers Creative Cloud service with apps, web services, and resources. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers multi-model cloud-native databases and distributed cloud services.

The company offers multi-model cloud-native databases and distributed cloud services. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers a wide range of cloud computing services.

The company offers a wide range of cloud computing services. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers a wide range of cloud computing services.

The company offers a wide range of cloud computing services. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud-neutral solutions and full-stack observability with its cloud

The company offers cloud-neutral solutions and full-stack observability with its cloud

Market segmentation

The cloud computing market report is segmented by deployment (public cloud and private cloud), service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cloud computing in North America.

For additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download our sample report

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 429.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud computing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud computing market 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment (USD billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on IaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on IaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on PaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on PaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Service (USD billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 112: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 136: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 165: NetApp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: NetApp Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: NetApp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Nutanix Inc.

Exhibit 170: Nutanix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Nutanix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Nutanix Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 173: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Rackspace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 178: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

