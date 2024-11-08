Cloud Computing Market to Grow by USD 404.7 Billion from 2024-2028, as Cost-Cutting Drives Adoption with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global cloud computing market size is estimated to grow by USD 404.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.19% during the forecast period. Increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security. However, system integration issues poses a challenge. Key market players include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and VMware Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cloud computing market 2024-2028

Cloud Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.19% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 404.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and VMware Inc.

Market Driver

The security and compliance concerns surrounding public cloud solutions have hindered their adoption among organizations, particularly those in regulated industries like finance and healthcare. Strict regulations, such as the GDPR, restrict data storage locations. Private clouds, on the other hand, offer greater security and control by providing cloud resources to a single enterprise and keeping data within their network. The benefits of private clouds, including security and control, have led to their increasing use by various industries and government agencies. Microsoft's Azure Government is an example of a private cloud solution catering to government agencies. The global private cloud services market is expected to grow due to these factors and partnerships between organizations.

The cloud computing market is experiencing significant growth, with companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and IBM leading the way. Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data are trending in this space. Cloud storage and computing services are becoming essential for businesses due to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. The use of technologies like Containerized Computing and Virtual Machines is increasing, allowing for more efficient use of resources. Additionally, the integration of AI and ML in cloud services is enabling advanced analytics and automation capabilities. The future of cloud computing looks bright, with continued innovation and expansion expected in this dynamic market.

Market Challenges

Cloud computing market growth is influenced by enterprises adopting cost-effective IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions. However, challenges arise during system integration. Monolithic applications pose difficulties due to interwoven functionalities. Data migration from various formats is complex, causing interoperability issues. Choosing the right integration tool for hybrid connectivity is essential but challenging. These factors can hinder market expansion.

The cloud computing market is experiencing significant growth, with various organizations adopting this technology for its numerous benefits. However, challenges persist in implementing and managing cloud services effectively. Security is a major concern, with the need to protect sensitive data and prevent unauthorized access. Cost management is another challenge, as organizations must optimize their cloud usage to avoid unnecessary expenses. Additionally, ensuring compatibility with existing systems and applications can be complex. Furthermore, the dependence on internet connectivity and potential downtime can impact business operations. Lastly, the choice between public, private, and hybrid cloud models adds to the decision-making process. Addressing these challenges requires a cloud strategy and effective implementation and management.

Segment Overview

This cloud computing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 Public cloud

1.2 Private cloud Service 2.1 SaaS

2.2 IaaS

2.3 PaaS Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Public cloud- In the financial services industry, public cloud computing has become the market leader due to globalization and IT sector growth. SMEs in developing economies drive the demand for business insights solutions. Financial institutions heavily rely on IT infrastructure for optimal performance, security, and connectivity. Vendors offer cloud infrastructure to various industries for data collection and analysis. However, the public cloud segment faces high cyberattack risks, including denial-of-service attacks. These factors contribute to the growth of the global cloud computing market.

Research Analysis

The Cloud Computing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in various industries. Big Data analytics is another key driver, as businesses seek to gain insights from vast amounts of data in real-time. Edge computing and 5G technologies are enabling the processing of data closer to the source, reducing latency and increasing efficiency. The market caters to both large enterprises and private deployment segments, offering Cloud infrastructure services for various applications such as Images and Videos processing, Video-on-Demand, and Real-time analytics. Industrial solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) are also benefiting from the advancements in Cloud computing, with 5G set to further accelerate the trend. Public cloud services continue to dominate the market, providing scalability and flexibility for businesses.

Market Research Overview

Cloud Computing Market refers to the global industry that provides on-demand delivery of computing resources over the internet, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and more. This technology enables businesses and organizations to access and use technology resources without the need for physical infrastructure or hardware. The Cloud Computing Market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. The market is segmented based on deployment models (Public, Private, and Hybrid), service models (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), and regions. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital transformation, the need for business continuity and disaster recovery, and the growing trend of remote work. The market is also facing challenges such as security concerns and data privacy issues. Despite these challenges, the Cloud Computing Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Deployment

Public Cloud



Private Cloud

Service

SaaS



IaaS



PaaS

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

