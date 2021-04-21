Cloud Computing Market to reach USD 287.03 Billion during 2021-2025 | Market Insights and Forecasts | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the cloud computing market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?

SaaS is the leading segment in the market.

SaaS is the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 17%.

The market is projected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 17%. Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are the top players in the market.

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by an increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting. However, the system integration issues will challenge growth .

The market is driven by an increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting. However, the system integration issues will challenge growth How big is the North American market?

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting will offer immense growth opportunities, the system integration issue is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:

Service

SaaS



IaaS



PaaS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70507

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud computing market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Computing Market Size

Cloud Computing Market Trends

Cloud Computing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in edge computing and the shift toward serverless computing as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Computing Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market- The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market- The cloud backup and recovery market is segmented by end-user (ICT, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report

Cloud Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud computing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud computing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cloud-computing-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio