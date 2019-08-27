Cloud Computing Provider, Comport, Discusses Why More Healthcare Organizations are Beginning to Implement VDI Solutions

RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new tips released by Cloud Computing Provider, Comport, more and more healthcare organizations are turning to VDI solutions to enhance efficiency and security throughout a given facility or healthcare network. Healthcare has a specific need to utilize and protect patient data while staying in compliance and abiding by HIPAA privacy rules. Healthcare VDI offers a helpful solution to increase security and lower risk in target rich industry for cybercriminals.

An increasing number of facilities are turning to healthcare VDI solutions to protect both data and patients, while enjoying the following benefits:

Secured Data: The typical healthcare organization stores more than just patient names and contact details on endpoints. Everything from EHR data to personal and even financial information is included. If your data is not secure, healthcare records are a tempting target for anyone hoping to make a quick score. Healthcare VDI uses the end point device only for display, taking the information off the desktop and storing it in the cloud. This ensures that you are not easily victimized and that your data is far more challenging to break into and access.

Remote Accessibility: Your team can access your data securely, from wherever they are. This helps protect the facility while allowing administrators, doctors and board members to work from home or while traveling as they need to.

Better Patient Care: Clinicians are continually struggling to pull up both applications and patient data quickly. Facilities without mobility and VDI options average 10 minutes to get into systems clinicians need for proper patient care. Why? They need to login and out as they go from room to room. Healthcare VDI combined with mobile devices eliminates the constant login struggle so they can focus on patient care.

Cost Reduction: For some hospitals still providing desktops and laptops for their staff, the use of thin clients can help reduce end user technology investments by utilizing thin clients. Additionally since VDI allows end-users to connect to the desktop with their personal devices, it can reduce the need for healthcare organizations to invest in more than one device across care sites.

From saving both time and money to enhancing patient security and outcomes, opting in with VDI in healthcare can help an organization thrive. Brands like Comport who specialize in the healthcare industry providing healthcare IT services can create new processes and approaches to data management that make a huge difference for your organization.

