Cloud Computing Providers, Comport, Discusses How the Healthcare Industry Benefits From Cloud Computing

RAMSEY, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud computing has transformed virtually every industry imaginable, with cloud adoption reaching an impressive 96 percent among modern enterprises in 2018. Healthcare, in particular, is seeing huge changes due to cloud-based solutions. Cloud computing providers bring greater efficiency, mobility, and security to the healthcare sector. These and other benefits are explored in greater detail below:

Speed. The cloud provides healthcare workers prompt access to essential documents and information. No longer do doctors, nurses, and specialists need to juggle huge piles of paperwork. From onboarding to diagnosis and even treatment plans, every aspect of the patient experience can be streamlined to ensure that visits are as productive as possible.

Storage. Cloud storage, particularly object storage is making archiving for PACS and other images easier. Healthcare companies are seeing benefits to using technologies like Scality Ring Object Storage to both save costs on archiving and provide easier access to data without excessive costs.

Mobility. Healthcare employees are constantly on the move. Cloud computing allows them to make the most of their highly mobile work. Equipped with tablets and intuitively-designed apps, they can move freely from one location to another, factoring in both scheduling and the urgency of the situation as they determine where to visit next. Professionals enjoy greater mobility not only within facilities, but also as they move between locations. This is increasingly important in rural settings, where one doctor may serve patients at several clinics.

Security. Security concerns are nothing new in the modern digital age of healthcare, but the cloud may actually ease some of the concerns that arose years ago with the advent of electronic health records. Providers desperate to maintain compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) can look to cloud solutions to ensure that patients' rights are protected.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights regards cloud service providers as business associates under HIPAA. By entering into Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with these associates, healthcare providers can address concerns related to disaster recovery, disclosure limitations, and system availability.

Collaboration. Today's patients rarely stick to one healthcare system for long. Shifting jobs means shifting insurance providers — and as patients move in and out of networks, they may need to switch physicians or specialists. The cloud can ease such transitions by allowing various healthcare facilities or organizations to collaborate with one another. This can cut back considerably on patient paperwork while also ensuring that treatment plans remain consistent — and that procedures aren't unnecessarily repeated. For example, clinics can pass children's immunization records on as clients seek new providers, thereby reducing the potential for excessive vaccinations.

Cloud technology can dramatically reduce overhead costs while improving standards of care in the healthcare sector. From mobility to security, cloud computing's benefits are creating new efficiencies in the healthcare industry. As practices continue to adopt cloud solutions, they will see better patient outcomes and, hopefully, ideally improved HCAHPS scores.

