Cloud Computing Service Provider, Comport, Awarded CRN's Tech Elite 250

RAMSEY, N.J., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport, an industry leading cloud computing service provider, is delighted to announce that they have once again been named to the prestigious and competitive list of the top IT providers in the nation. CRN creates a list of the best IT solution providers in the country each year, highlighting achievements and technical certifications earned. The CRN 2018 Tech Elite 250 list was just released, and Comport has once again been recognized as a leading provider.

CRN compiles and analyzes data yearly from thousands of IT providers over the country and throughout North America. Only a select few receive a place on the top 250 list. In 2018, 18,000 providers were reviewed by the Channel Company and the CRN editorial team. Ranking criteria includes the number of certifications earned (with an emphasis on technology that benefits customers), overall expertise, recognition and service throughout the year. The top 250 brands exhibit the highest level of customer facing technical certifications and a strong dedication to innovation and outcomes.

The companies selected by CRN to be part of the Tech Elite 250 have exhibited an outstanding degree of knowledge, a commitment to customer service and an unsurpassed ability to create and deliver premium solutions. To be named to this list is a hallmark of quality and commitment. While many of the top 250 brands are on the list for the first time, others continually make the list year after year, thanks to ongoing innovations and growth. Cloud computing service provider Comport is among the elite group with multiple appearances on the highly competitive list.

With a robust portfolio of solutions for cloud computing and a commitment to expertise and innovation, Comport tops the list of thousands of skilled and distinguished IT providers in North America. 2018 was not the first time that Comport has been granted this prestigious and exclusive designation; the brand has earned a place in the CRN top 250 every year since the awards inception.

An enduring commitment to mastering emerging and changing technology, a commitment to excellence and a savvy approach to customer-benefit technology allows Comport to consistently offer industry leading service. This recognition confirms what Comport clients already know; the brand is thoroughly committed to offering the most up to date and comprehensive technology products and support with unwavering service and dedication.

ABOUT COMPORT

Since 1982, award-winning IT services partner Comport has helped to improve enterprise digital architectures for healthcare companies across the world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms, and Universities. Comport has established ComportSecure Cloud Managed Services as a cutting edge cloud-based solution for cloud managed services. ComportSecure solutions provided include Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility Security and Networking.

