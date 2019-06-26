Cloud Computing Service Providers, ComportSecure, List and Explain the Three Basic Types of Cloud Computing for Any Size Business

RAMSEY, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations of all sizes have several types of cloud computing to choose from, according to Cloud Computing Service Providers like Comport. Learning more about the three basic types of cloud computing that can be used by businesses allows technology leaders to make the best possible decisions for their organization.

3 Types of Cloud Computing to lay a foundation

You have several options when it comes to choosing your cloud computing -- a private model you run yourself or with support, a public model and a hybrid that combines the two (there are others but we are talking fundamentals here):

Private Cloud: This form of cloud computing provides a high level of security and enhanced privacy – that is not open to the public. This type of internal infrastructure is easily scalable, allows enhanced elasticity and versatility but the key feature is full control over customization as well as security features, keeping the data in house.

Public Cloud: This type of cloud computing is available to anyone who wants to purchase access; it is fully scalable and often sold using an on-demand model that allows users to pay only for the storage and bandwidth they need.

For businesses, public clouds offer scalable and convenient storage without the cost of keeping, maintaining and managing equipment. Using public cloud technology all employees can access the same applications and data from any location with an Internet connection. This is an ideal model for organizations with lots of location, with employees who work from home or travel. It's also helpful for IT teams that want to store data that isn't necessarily sensitive or imperative to business operations.

Public clouds can be more affordable than private models but watch out for the nuances of taking data out of the cloud. Also, public cloud generally offer less customization and support for businesses that don't have the enterprise price tag associated.

Hybrid Cloud: Hybrid cloud computing offers a mix of the best features of both the private and public cloud models. The two approaches can be seamlessly integrated and allow the company to get the best of both worlds – the convenience and rapid scalability of the public cloud combined with the enhanced security and customization of the private cloud model.

Learning more about cloud computing and how it can help a business operate more swiftly and securely is a must. When you store your important data in the cloud, you need to make the right choices to mitigate risk and ensure your business continues uninterrupted.

ABOUT COMPORT

Since 1982, award-winning IT services partner Comport has helped to improve enterprise digital architectures for healthcare companies across the world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms, and Universities. Comport has established ComportSecure Cloud Managed Solutions as its cutting edge cloud-based solution for cloud managed services. Solutions provided include Advanced IT Datacenters, Mobility Security and Networking.

SOURCE Comport