Cloud computing technology leader QingCloud expands into global markets, with first stop in Southeast Asia

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise-grade cloud service provider QingCloud (qingcloud.com) recently announced its expansion strategy into the global markets, with Jakarta, Indonesia as the first stop. From this first base of operations outside of the home market, QingCloud will offer world-leading cloud technologies and service capabilities to the companies throughout Southeast Asia, driving their rapid development locally and worldwide.

QingCloud, a technologically leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud services, plays an important role in the Chinese cloud computing market as well as internationally. As an enabler of enterprise-level digital transformation, QingCloud serves customers from a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government and energy as well as higher education and emerging Internet sectors, having accumulated rich experience in customer practices and services.

Southeast Asia has been the most dynamic region among Asian economies over the recent years. With the overall Internet penetration rate in the region constantly improving, Southeast Asia is seeing increasing demands for technological innovation. Since 2012, with its advantages in technology and innovation, QingCloud has been a key driver in the development of the emerging Internet industry in China, as well as a contributor to the digital transformation of traditional companies. The company's experience across multiple industries has been playing an important role in accelerating digital innovation across the region.

The new facility in Jakarta, built within the main data center of Indonesia's largest telecommunication operator, comes equipped with full carrier-grade reliability and security. In order to offer the best possible connection solutions and quality of access to networks worldwide, QingCloud chose to team up with the country's leading operator, assuring coverage of the whole of the Indonesian archipelago as well as link ups to all overseas lines. The facility supports digital implementation in Southeast Asia and across the world with new infrastructure, new hosts and new connection solutions that meet the needs of local companies as they embrace innovation and accelerate their transformation.

QingCloud plans to further expand into the Southeast Asia, while opening up new markets worldwide with India, Africa and South America as the next targets on their roadmap. The company will continue to cooperate with its partners to promote technological innovation and the sustainable development of the digital economy.

SOURCE QingCloud