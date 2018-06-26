Cloud Constellation Corporation and Arab Satellite Communications Organization Partner for Market Development of SpaceBelt Services

Cloud Constellation's SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) is a patented, scalable, space-based cloud service for securing high-value and highly sensitive data assets by providing data storage in space and global, secure managed network services. SpaceBelt services are a paradigm shift in data security that greatly mitigates the risk of a data breach by providing global isolation of a customer's data from inherently vulnerable global terrestrial networks.

A constellation of 12 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) is networked with a redundant, self-healing optical ring for high availability.

The SpaceBelt network communicates with secure access points located at enterprise, government and military facilities via connectivity with geosynchronous satellites (GEO).

Individual cloud storage satellites and constellations can be offered to address an organization's storage and/or sovereignty requirements.

ARABSAT is the only satellite operator in the MENA region offering the full spectrum of broadcast, telecommunications and broadband services. Cloud Constellation will leverage ARABSAT's market position and expertise in delivering SpaceBelt DSaaS to a broad range of customers throughout the gulf region.

Wael Al-Buti, chief commercial officer of ARABSAT said: "Our collaboration with Cloud Constellation Corporation is coming from a profound belief in the importance of data security. We are very proud to be working with Cloud Constellation's innovative solution to deliver best-of-class data security services."

Dennis R. Gatens, vice president of channel management and marketing, Cloud Constellation Corporation, said: "We are pleased to be partnering with such a highly recognized and respected brand as ARABSAT. ARABSAT's customers represent such a geographically diverse profile that I am confident our joint go-to-market effort will result in a great appreciation for our combined capabilities and a strong demand for SpaceBelt services."

About Cloud Constellation Corporation:

Cloud Constellation Corporation's SpaceBelt™ is a patented, high-speed global cloud storage network of space-based data centers, each seamlessly interconnected together to provide exclusive and secure cloud infrastructure to service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Additional information is available at www.SpaceBelt.com.

About ARABSAT:

Founded in 1976 by the 21 member-states of the Arab League, ARABSAT has been serving the growing needs of the Arab world for over 40 years, operating from its headquarters in Riyadh-KSA. ARABSAT is now one of the world's top satellite operators and by far the leading satellite services provider in the Arab world. Additional information is available at www.arabsat.com.

Media Contacts:

Cloud Constellation Corporation

Laura Schaub

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2414

Laura.Schaub@nadelphelan.com

ARABSAT

Saad Al Tehaif,

Director, Public Relations & Media

Saadt@arabsat.com

www.arabsat.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-constellation-corporation-and-arab-satellite-communications-organization-partner-for-market-development-of-spacebelt-services-300672013.html

SOURCE Cloud Constellation Corporation

Related Links

http://www.spacebelt.com

