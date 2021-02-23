Cloud Cover Music Partners With KD Global

"The combination of Cloud Cover Music with world-class A/V solutions from KD Global is a powerful business driver." Tweet this

"We're excited to be able to now offer our customers a seamless integration of digital signage with completely configurable background music choices," said Kurtis R. Arbuckle, vice president of KD Global. "Partnering with Cloud Cover Music means that we can provide the most powerful and versatile, yet the most affordable solution on the market today."

The right background music for quick-service restaurants, retail stores, banks, model homes, apartment buildings, medical offices, convenience stores, and much more is a proven strategy to support business goals such as expanding sales, increasing dwell time, soothing frayed nerves, lowering perceived wait times, and energizing employees. When integrated with configurable digital signage solutions, businesses can seamlessly reinforce their brands, entertain customers, advertise specials, and deliver a modern customer experience.

Cloud Cover Music offers:

More than 170 stations of fully licensed, family-friendly music

A simple-to-use app to mix custom playlists and control what's playing

Easy, five-minute setup

Remote monitoring, reporting, and control of remote locations

Completely configurable audio messaging mixed with music

No long-term contracts or hidden costs

KD Global helps world-class brands inspire, communicate and impact their bottom line by offering design, project management, and scalable media solutions to meet any size project or budget. The emphasis is on providing excellent customer service before, during, and after installation to ensure a successful outcome.

The integration of KD Global's digital signage solutions with Cloud Cover Music is immediately available. For more information on integrated background music with digital signage solutions, visit https://www.kdglobalsolutions.com/

About Cloud Cover Music: Cloud Cover Music is the fastest growing digital streaming music service for business in North America, adding tens of thousands of locations every year to our customer portfolio. Our huge selection of music is always fully licensed and family-friendly. Even with our robust feature set, we remain the most affordable in the business. And we are the number-one rated service on Trustpilot, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 rating from hundreds of customers. For more information, visit: www.cloudcovermusic.com

