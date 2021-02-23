Cloud Cover Music Partners With KD Global
Agreement Provides Seamless Integration of the #1-Rated Background Music in North America with a Wide Selection of Digital Signage Options for Businesses of All Kinds
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cover Music, the number one-rated digital music service for business in North America, announced today that it is partnering with KD Global, a world-wide leader in audio/video integration, to provide a seamless media solution for businesses of all sizes. The Cloud Cover Music cloud-based background music service is now fully integrated with digital signage and scent solutions from KD Global, who will also be providing one-stop purchasing and support options for its customers.
"The combination of an affordable, simple to use background music solution with the world-class A/V design, installation, and support of digital signage and scent solutions from KD Global means that our joint customers can take advantage of both music and messaging to help build their brands," says Mark Lehman, CEO of Cloud Cover Music. "Whether a business has one location or hundreds, our combined turnkey solution is designed to be simple to operate yet powerful enough for enterprise-grade needs."
"We're excited to be able to now offer our customers a seamless integration of digital signage with completely configurable background music choices," said Kurtis R. Arbuckle, vice president of KD Global. "Partnering with Cloud Cover Music means that we can provide the most powerful and versatile, yet the most affordable solution on the market today."
The right background music for quick-service restaurants, retail stores, banks, model homes, apartment buildings, medical offices, convenience stores, and much more is a proven strategy to support business goals such as expanding sales, increasing dwell time, soothing frayed nerves, lowering perceived wait times, and energizing employees. When integrated with configurable digital signage solutions, businesses can seamlessly reinforce their brands, entertain customers, advertise specials, and deliver a modern customer experience.
Cloud Cover Music offers:
- More than 170 stations of fully licensed, family-friendly music
- A simple-to-use app to mix custom playlists and control what's playing
- Easy, five-minute setup
- Remote monitoring, reporting, and control of remote locations
- Completely configurable audio messaging mixed with music
- No long-term contracts or hidden costs
KD Global helps world-class brands inspire, communicate and impact their bottom line by offering design, project management, and scalable media solutions to meet any size project or budget. The emphasis is on providing excellent customer service before, during, and after installation to ensure a successful outcome.
The integration of KD Global's digital signage solutions with Cloud Cover Music is immediately available. For more information on integrated background music with digital signage solutions, visit https://www.kdglobalsolutions.com/
About Cloud Cover Music: Cloud Cover Music is the fastest growing digital streaming music service for business in North America, adding tens of thousands of locations every year to our customer portfolio. Our huge selection of music is always fully licensed and family-friendly. Even with our robust feature set, we remain the most affordable in the business. And we are the number-one rated service on Trustpilot, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 rating from hundreds of customers. For more information, visit: www.cloudcovermusic.com
