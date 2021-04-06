Cloud Cover Music Selected as Exclusive Background Music Provider By CSI of the Southeast

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cover Music, the number one-rated digital music service for business in North America, announced today that CSI of the Southeast, a leading one-stop technology supplier for quick service restaurants (QSRs), has selected Cloud Cover Music as its exclusive music partner. The bundling of background music with other technology and support solutions from CSI makes it simple and easy for QSRs and fast-casual restaurants to serve their customers, boost efficiency, and have the peace of mind that every part of the business is supported from a single provider.

"Our affordable, simple-to-use background music solution is a perfect match with the technology solutions and support offered by CSI of the Southeast," stated Mark Lehman, CEO of Cloud Cover Music. "The right music is a critical component for QSRs that want to reassure customers getting back to indoor dining, lower perceived wait times, and to boost worker morale and effectiveness."

"We chose Cloud Cover Music as our exclusive music partner because of its affordability and the fine-grain controls the platform offers," said Justin Sawyer, vice president of CSI of the Southeast. "Franchise owners and headquarters staff can monitor and control what music is playing in real-time across hundreds of stores at the same time, which is a huge benefit."

CSI of the Southeast is the leading one-stop shop for technology solutions aimed at QSRs. The company offers design, installation, and support services for headsets, call-back systems, digital signage, video surveillance solutions, POS systems, background music, and much more. CSI has installed and supports the Cloud Cover Music streaming service in hundreds of QSRs throughout the east coast, including at selected Hardee's, Bojangles, Krystal, and Wendy's stores."The incredible music library, ease of installation, and the simple app to control what's playing offered by Cloud Cover Music are powerful tools that help us close business," continued Mr. Sawyer. "Our customers are delighted with a fully integrated music solution that works seamlessly with digital signage and other technology that QSRs crave."

The right background music for quick-service and fast-casual restaurants is a proven strategy to create a great dining experience and energize employees. When integrated with other technology solutions like digital signage, businesses can cost-effectively reinforce their brands, entertain customers, advertise specials, and deliver a modern customer experience.

Cloud Cover Music offers:

More than 170 stations of fully licensed, family-friendly music

A simple-to-use app to mix custom playlists and control what's playing

Easy, five-minute setup

Centralized monitoring, reporting, and control of remote locations

Completely configurable audio messaging mixed with music

No long-term contracts or hidden costs

CSI of the Southeast specializes in being a "one-stop" technology solutions provider to quick service and fast casual restaurants throughout the east and southeast U.S. For more information on their integrated offerings, visit https://csise.com/

About Cloud Cover Music: Cloud Cover Music is the fastest growing digital streaming music service for business in North America, adding tens of thousands of locations every year to our customer portfolio. Our huge selection of music is always fully licensed and family-friendly. Even with our robust feature set, we remain the most affordable in the business. And we are the number-one rated service on Trustpilot, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 rating from hundreds of customers. For more information, visit: https://cloudcovermusic.com/

