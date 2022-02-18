Cloud Data Warehouse Market to grow by USD 10.42 bn | Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud data warehouse market is set to grow by USD 10.42 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 22.56% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by organization (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Market Scope
The cloud data warehouse market covers the following areas:
Cloud Data Warehouse Market Sizing
Cloud Data Warehouse Market Forecast
Cloud Data Warehouse Market Analysis
Drivers and Challenges
The growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cloud data warehouse market. The increase in the use of IoT-connected devices worldwide has resulted in the generation of large amounts of data. These devices have led to an exponential increase in data center network traffic over the years, which has increased the need for effective data storage and data analytics. Therefore, enterprises are investing in storage systems and big data analytics to manage and analyze the data effectively to derive business intelligence insights. Cloud data centers undergo constant upgrades to satisfy big data storage and processing needs. The data is suitable for large enterprises, such as e-commerce solution providers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), primarily for their business growth. The emergence and growth of edge computing facilities will further drive the need for cloud storage infrastructure. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for cloud data warehouses further.
The rising cybersecurity threats will challenge the cloud data warehouse market during the forecast period. Enterprises across different industry verticals are concerned about the security of sensitive information, which includes customers' personal details, financial information, and organizations' intellectual property. Furthermore, new data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are being enforced to protect sensitive data. Enterprises must ensure security features, such as data encryption, regulatory compliance, multi-factor authentication, and securing personally identifiable information (PII) before deploying storage systems to prevent such attacks. These factors have increased the cost and overall operational expenses for enterprises.
Some Companies Mentioned and Their Offerings
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud data warehouse to BigQuery with a proven migration framework.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers Amazon Redshift that provides insights with fast, easy, and secure cloud data warehousing at scale.
- Cloudera Inc. - The company offers CDP Data Warehouse that enables IT to deliver a cloud-native self-service analytic experience to BI analysts.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform that transforms IT into a service consumed on-demand.
- International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers IBM data warehouse solutions that are available on premises, on the cloud, or as an integrated appliance.
Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the IT consulting and other services market, which is the parent market of the cloud data warehouse market, includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
|
Cloud Data Warehouse Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.56%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 10.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.62
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Organization
- Market segments
- Comparison by Organization
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Organization
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cloudera Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Snowflake Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
