Cloud Detroit to Host Meet-and-Greet with Iconic Wrestler Ric Flair to Celebrate Launch of His Product Line in Michigan

TROY, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Cannabis , the leading single-state operator and vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan, announced the Company will host a meet-and-greet with iconic professional wrestler Ric Flair at its Detroit retail location to celebrate the Michigan launch of the Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line by TYSON 2.0 , Mike Tyson's cannabis company. The event will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 16001 Mack Ave.

"Ric is a cultural icon and hero to many, and we are proud to host the Nature Boy himself at our Detroit location to meet with his fans," said Jacob Saboo, Co-Founder & Head of Retail at Cloud Cannabis. "With the Ric Flair Drip Cannabis line coming to Michigan, our customers will get access to a suite of first-class products that evoke the spirit and energy Ric is known for. The launch adds another layer to our premier retail experience and helps to further our goal of elevating the health and happiness of Michigan consumers."

As part of the launch, Cloud Cannabis will offer Ric Flair Drip products in eighths, vapes and pre-rolls, which come in strains including Indica (The Ultimate Recovery), Sativa (Making You the World Champion of Your Empire), and Hybrid (Keeping you Wheelin' and Dealin').

"We're in town to party and you, our elite world champions, are invited to join," said Ric Flair, Founder of Ric Flair Drip, Inc. "Our cannabis line was built for the wheelin', dealin', jet flyin', premium cannabis aficionados of Michigan that are stylin', profilin', and ready to attack their day. Ric Flair Drip will make you say 'WOOOOO!' with heavy strains intended to tap out any opponent and our friends at Cloud will help you find the right product to elevate your state of mind."

Cloud Cannabis Detroit is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can find the location's variety of brands and products via its Detroit Menu . All medical patients will receive 10% off. For more information on Cloud Cannabis' products and services, please visit cloudcannabis.com .

Cloud Cannabis helps consumers live higher. Headquartered in Troy, the Company is a single-state operator and leading vertically integrated cannabis business in Michigan centered on education, assortment, community and service. Cloud was founded in 2020 with a mission to elevate the health and happiness of its customers by providing a full range of cannabis products to fit their individual needs. Since then, Cloud has successfully launched nine retail stores and opened a 70,000-square-foot commercial grow facility in Kalamazoo. In addition to Cloud's nine retailer locations they will be opening two new retail locations in the coming months. For more information, visit CloudCannabis.com .

