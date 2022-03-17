Cloud Discovery Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Cloud Discovery Market - Scope

The cloud discovery market covers the following areas:

Cloud Discovery Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global cloud discovery market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. Organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) and are looking to adopt new technologies with a low CAPEX. SMEs and start-ups are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of the hardware and resources offered by cloud service providers. Similarly, large organizations have started using cloud-based solutions as they can scale up their workloads as and when required. In addition, organizations do not have to pay for the data center setup cost and need to pay only for the software services as per the SLA. Labor costs are handled by the cloud providers themselves, and so organizations need not hire dedicated staff for the same.

However, the key challenge to the global cloud discovery market growth is the lack of technical expertise in developing countries. The shortage of skilled labor causes delays in project delivery, which affects the timelines of projects. Though the demand for the cloud discovery market is growing in countries such as the US, Canada, and various European countries, the lack of a skilled workforce in developing countries will challenge the optimum market penetration. In addition, different end-users require different deployment models. Therefore, a person dealing in cloud discovery must have a degree or relevant experience.

To know about more drivers, challenges & upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Cloud Discovery Market- Segmentation Analysis

The Cloud Discovery Market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For more insights on the market share of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The cloud discovery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in product and service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AO Kaspersky Lab

ASG Technologies Group Inc.

AT and T Inc.

BlueCat Networks Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Certero Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lookout Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Puppet Inc.

Qualys Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virima Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The public cloud services market share is expected to increase by USD 221.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 19%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 19%. The web hosting services market share is expected to increase by USD 63.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.30%. Download a free sample now!

Cloud Discovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.51 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, ASG Technologies Group Inc., AT and T Inc., BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Puppet Inc., Qualys Inc., ServiceNow Inc., TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Virima Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 89: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 92: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Lookout Inc.

Exhibit 97: Lookout Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Lookout Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Lookout Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 McAfee Corp.

Exhibit 100: McAfee Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: McAfee Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: McAfee Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Exhibit 108: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Palo Alto Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Puppet Inc.

Exhibit 113: Puppet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Puppet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Puppet Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Qualys Inc.

Exhibit 116: Qualys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Qualys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Qualys Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

Exhibit 119: ServiceNow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: ServiceNow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ServiceNow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: ServiceNow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ServiceNow Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Zscaler Inc.

Exhibit 124: Zscaler Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Zscaler Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Zscaler Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio