Cloud DVR Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis, By Platform, Chipset, and Geography Forecast 2021-2025

Scope of the Report

Cloud DVR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 8.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Technicolor SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Hybrid Cloud DVR Held the Largest Market Share

The cloud DVR market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is gaining traction in the global cloud DVR market, through which one can access the Internet, store publish-on-demand (POD) content and can get access to over-the-top (OTT) services.

The rapid growth of the market by hybrid cloud DVR is further supported by the need to spend time with family in the current fast-paced world.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for cloud DVR in APAC.

of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. are the key markets for cloud DVR in APAC. The TV viewing behavior of people in the US, Canada , and Mexico is evolving significantly. The demand for time-shifted TV content is higher in these countries.

is evolving significantly. The demand for time-shifted TV content is higher in these countries. These countries also have a high presence of cloud DVR vendors, owing to the availability of a larger base of the target audience, which will facilitate the cloud DVR market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

DISH Network Corp.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Technicolor SA

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The cloud DVR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

AT and T Inc.- The company offers cloud DVR service. The major business segments include- Communications and WarnerMedia.

The company offers cloud DVR service. The major business segments include- Communications and WarnerMedia. Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offer different types of DVR such as multi-room DVR, network DVR, and cloud DVR.

The company offer different types of DVR such as multi-room DVR, network DVR, and cloud DVR. DISH Network Corp.- The company offers cloud DVR under the brand name of hopper duo. The major business segments include- Pay-Tv and Wireless

