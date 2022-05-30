Cloud DVR Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Size, Share, & Industry Analysis, By Platform, Chipset, and Geography Forecast 2021-2025

May 30, 2022, 07:00 ET
The Cloud DVR Market Share is expected to increase by USD 8.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 21.5%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.
- The time-shifting and ad-skipping features is notably driving the cloud DVR market growth.
- Increased bundling with cable operators is the key trend driving the cloud DVR market growth.
- High adoption of free online video streaming is the major challenge impeding the cloud DVR market growth.
- APAC will register the highest growth rate of 46% among the other regions. Therefore, the cloud DVR market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
- Investments in the IT industry to strengthen AI platforms have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The rising number of deaths from COVID-19 led to the imposition of lockdowns in various countries in the region, primarily during the first half of 2020. This further increased the number of people working from home and accessing cloud DVR services.
- The cloud DVR market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the hybrid segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Scope of the Report
|
Cloud DVR Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 8.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
20.66
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, UK, Germany, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Technicolor SA, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Hybrid Cloud DVR Held the Largest Market Share
- The cloud DVR market share growth by the hybrid segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- This segment is gaining traction in the global cloud DVR market, through which one can access the Internet, store publish-on-demand (POD) content and can get access to over-the-top (OTT) services.
- The rapid growth of the market by hybrid cloud DVR is further supported by the need to spend time with family in the current fast-paced world.
APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market
- 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for cloud DVR in APAC.
- The TV viewing behavior of people in the US, Canada, and Mexico is evolving significantly. The demand for time-shifted TV content is higher in these countries.
- These countries also have a high presence of cloud DVR vendors, owing to the availability of a larger base of the target audience, which will facilitate the cloud DVR market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AT and T Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- Technicolor SA
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
The cloud DVR market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Recent Developments
- AT and T Inc.- The company offers cloud DVR service. The major business segments include- Communications and WarnerMedia.
- Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offer different types of DVR such as multi-room DVR, network DVR, and cloud DVR.
- DISH Network Corp.- The company offers cloud DVR under the brand name of hopper duo. The major business segments include- Pay-Tv and Wireless
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for consumer electronics market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Platform - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Platform
- 5.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 IPTV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: IPTV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: IPTV - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Satellite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Satellite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Satellite - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Platform
6 Market Segmentation by Chipset
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chipset - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Chipset
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Chipset
- 6.3 HEVC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: HEVC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: HEVC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: MPEG-4 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Chipset
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Chipset
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 54: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.6 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 66: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 DISH Network Corp.
- Exhibit 70: DISH Network Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: DISH Network Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: DISH Network Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: DISH Network Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 78: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Nokia Corp.
- Exhibit 82: Nokia Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Nokia Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Technicolor SA
- Exhibit 86: Technicolor SA - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Technicolor SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Technicolor SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Technicolor SA - Segment focus
- 11.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Exhibit 90: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
Share this article