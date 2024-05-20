Cloud Dvr Market size is set to grow by USD 25.53 Billion from 2024-2028, emergence of technologically advanced devices to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud dvr market size is estimated to grow by USD 25526.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.29% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download Free sample report in a minutes

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cloud DVR market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Platform (Hybrid , IPTV , and Satellite), Type (HEVC , MPEG-4, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., CSC Holdings Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Estherville Communications LLC, Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix, Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, and Xperi Holding Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cloud DVR market has experienced significant growth due to advances in technology, with vendors investing heavily in the development of new devices. Since the introduction of Roku in 2008, video streaming has evolved from modern STBs to plug-and-play devices like Roku streaming stick and Google Chromecast. Key features include cloud DVR, hard drives, digital signals, central cloud storage, customer preferences for TV shows and live events, hybrid cloud DVRs, IPTV, and satellite DVRs. Adoption of OTT services, pay-TV providers, and on-demand services has accelerated, offering business opportunities and addressing regulatory frameworks, copyright instructions, and TV viewer demands for personalized ads, time-shifted content, and as-a-service options. Technologies like Velocix, Broadpeak, and SaaS platforms enable advanced features such as multi-device activation, addressable advertising, SSAI, ad insertion, ad replacement, and personalised ads.

Market Challenges

• The Cloud DVR market is experiencing challenges due to the increasing popularity of free Internet TV services like YouTube and Hulu. Paid TV providers are facing revenue losses as consumers opt for these cost-effective alternatives. Key technologies like POD content, OTT services, and Internet are transforming the video landscape. Regulatory frameworks and copyright instructions are crucial in this context. TV viewers can now access on-demand services on multiple devices, enabling personalised ads through Addressable advertising and SSAI. Businesses, both commercial and residential, are adopting these technologies at varying paces, influenced by economic, political, and social scenarios. Monetisation techniques, including ad insertion, ad replacement, and personalised ads, are essential for video service providers. The lifecycle of these services is influenced by factors like multi-device activation, time-shifted content, and as-a-service options. Cloud VRM and SaaS platforms, managed by dedicated teams, are facilitating these advancements. Inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships is a common strategy in this industry.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This cloud dvr market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Platform 1.1 Hybrid

1.2 IPTV

1.3 Satellite Type 2.1 HEVC

2.2 MPEG-4

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Hybrid - The Cloud DVR market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of Managed services teams and innovative Monetisation techniques by businesses in both commercial and residential sectors. Hybrid cloud DVRs, which support Digital signals from both IPTV and Satellite DVRs, are gaining traction. These systems enable customers to access POD content, OTT services, and live TV shows via the Internet. The versatility of Cloud DVRs allows for the storage of both broadcast and broadband content from TV. Key players in the market include Velocix and Broadpeak. Inorganic Growth through acquisitions and partnerships is a common strategy. The market's expansion is influenced by various economic, political, and social scenarios. Pricing analysis is crucial in understanding consumer buying behavior. Regulatory frameworks and Copyright instructions play a significant role in shaping the market. TV viewers increasingly prefer On-demand services, leading Television networks to invest in Cloud DVR technology. Ad-skipping and time-shifting features are key consumer benefits. Hybrid cloud DVRs offer a central cloud storage solution, making them an attractive alternative to physical boxes. Pay-TV providers and Video service providers are major operators in the market. The adoption pace of Cloud DVR technology is accelerating, with the technology poised to revolutionize the way we consume TV shows and live events.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Cloud DVR market is experiencing significant growth as more customers opt for on-demand services and multi-device activation. Central cloud storage enables the recording and playback of TV shows and live events, offering flexibility and convenience. Operators and technology providers are adopting this innovative solution to meet the economic, political, and social scenarios of the residential and commercial sectors. Hard drives and digital signals are essential components of Cloud DVR systems, ensuring efficient storage and transmission of content. Addressable advertising and SSAI (Server-Side Ad Insertion) technologies enhance the commercial value of this product or service in the application industries. The lifecycle of Cloud DVR is expected to continue its upward trend as the adoption pace accelerates.

Market Research Overview

The Cloud DVR market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for video on-demand services. This technology allows users to record and store digital video content over the internet, providing flexibility and convenience. The integration of AI and machine learning in Cloud DVR systems enhances the user experience by enabling advanced features such as content recommendation and personalized viewing. The market is driven by key players offering customizable solutions, including adaptive bitrate streaming and parental controls. The future of Cloud DVR lies in its ability to provide seamless integration with various devices and platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience across multiple screens. Additionally, the ongoing development of 5G technology is expected to further boost the market's growth by enabling faster and more reliable streaming. Overall, the Cloud DVR market is poised for continued expansion, offering numerous opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Platform

Hybrid



IPTV



Satellite

Type

HEVC



MPEG-4



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio