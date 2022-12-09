Cloud DVR market size to increase by USD 12,751.87 million: North America to contribute 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud DVR Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 12,751.87 million at a CAGR of 21.67% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027

By region, the global cloud DVR market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the evolving TV viewing behavior of people and the high presence of cloud DVR vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The cloud DVR market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AT & T Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as TV cDVR.

- The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as TV cDVR. Charter Communications Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as Spectrum Cloud DVR.

- The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as Spectrum Cloud DVR. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as multiroom cDVR.

- The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as multiroom cDVR. Comcast Corp. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as X1 cloud DVR.

- The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as X1 cloud DVR. Clark Howard Inc.

EchoStar Corp.

Harmonic Inc.

Jefferson Telecom

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of technologically advanced devices, the increasing digitization of cloud DVR networks, and the growing subscriber base. However, the high adoption of free online video streaming is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By platform, the market is segmented into hybrid, IPTV, and satellite. The hybrid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered In This Cloud DVR Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud DVR market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cloud DVR market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud DVR market vendors

Cloud DVR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12751.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., EchoStar Corp., Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix Solutions Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, Xperi Holding Corp., CSC Holdings LLC, and Estherville Communications LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

