Cloud DVR Market to Grow by USD 25.53 Billion from 2024-2028, AI and Technological Advancements Driving Industry Growth - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global cloud dvr market size is estimated to grow by USD 25.52 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.29% during the forecast period. Emergence of technologically advanced devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards evolution of next-generation video streaming devices. However, high adoption of free online video streaming poses a challenge. Key market players include AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., CSC Holdings Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Estherville Communications LLC, Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix, Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, and Xperi Holding Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cloud DVR market 2024-2028

Cloud Dvr Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25526.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Mexico Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., CSC Holdings Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Estherville Communications LLC, Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix, Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, and Xperi Holding Corp.

Market Driver

The digital video content and video services market have seen significant advancements in technology, leading to the creation of new product categories. Since the introduction of the Roku XD/S video streaming device in 2008, vendors have invested heavily in developing technologically advanced devices. Initially, these devices were limited to modern set-top boxes delivering Internet and streaming videos directly to TVs. Notable video-streaming devices in the global market include Roku, Google Nexus Player, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Over the years, these devices have evolved, with the emergence of plug-and-play options like Roku Streaming Stick, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. These devices offer consumers easy access to a vast array of Internet content, including digital video streaming on their TVs, simply by plugging the device into the USB port. With ongoing technological advancements and increasing R&D investments from tech giants like Apple and Google, Technavio anticipates the launch of more plug-and-play devices during the forecast period, intensifying competition in the global cloud DVR market and driving its growth.

Cloud DVR, or cloud-based Digital Video Recorder, is a trending technology in the world of TV and video content. It allows customers to record and store their favorite Live TV shows and POD content in central cloud storage instead of relying on physical hard drives. This shift from traditional DVRs to cloud DVRs is driven by the increasing popularity of IPTV, OTT services, and the Internet. Television networks and pay-TV providers are adopting this technology to offer time-shifting features, ad-skipping, and addressable advertising. Hybrid cloud DVRs combine the benefits of traditional Satellite DVRs with the convenience of cloud storage. Technology leaders like Velocix and Broadpeak are providing cloud DVR solutions to operators and video service providers. The regulatory framework and copyright instructions are key considerations for businesses in this space. However, the adoption pace is high due to the convenience of multi-device activation, personalised ads, and SSAI (Server-Side Ad Insertion) options. The lifecycle of this technology includes Cloud VRM (Video Rights Management) and as-a-service options. Business opportunities lie in providing personalised ads, time-shifted content, and on-demand services to TV viewers.

Market Challenges

Paid TV subscription services face increasing competition from free Internet TV platforms like YouTube and Hulu. Consumers may be hesitant to buy TV subscriptions due to the availability of these free services. Internet TV is accessible through a public network, impacting the revenue of paid services and, consequently, the cloud DVR market. Online video streaming's popularity, particularly in sports and movies categories, is on the rise. However, many of these websites lack copyrights, making it challenging to regulate them. The constant shifting of streams to new domains complicates efforts to curb copyright infringement, posing a significant obstacle to market growth during the forecast period.

In the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment, the Cloud DVR market is experiencing significant growth. With the surge in OTT services and the increasing use of the internet for online video consumption, pay-TV providers are turning to Cloud DVR technology to stay competitive. Companies like Velocix and Broadpeak are leading the charge, offering solutions for multi-device activation, addressable advertising, and SSAI. However, regulatory frameworks and copyright instructions pose challenges for businesses in this space. Operators must navigate the lifecycle of video services, from adoption pace to monetization techniques, while addressing consumer buying behavior in commercial and residential markets. Child markets and application industries also present opportunities for growth. Inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships may be necessary to stay ahead in this competitive landscape.

Segment Overview

This cloud dvr market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Platform 1.1 Hybrid

1.2 IPTV

1.3 Satellite Type 2.1 HEVC

2.2 MPEG-4

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hybrid- Hybrid cloud DVR is a growing segment in the cloud DVR market, combining satellite and IPTV technologies. This innovation allows users to access Internet content, store publish-on-demand (POD) and over-the-top (OTT) services. The popularity of hybrid cloud DVRs is driven by the need for family time in today's fast-paced world. The versatility of this technology, which enables the storage of both broadcast and broadband content, makes it an attractive option. By providing TV reception and internet access, hybrid cloud DVRs fuel the global cloud DVR market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Cloud DVR, or Cloud Digital Video Recorder, is a technology that allows customers to record and store live TV shows and on-demand content in central cloud storage instead of using a physical hard drive box. This innovation enables users to access their recorded content from multiple devices, making it a popular choice among consumers. The adoption pace of Cloud DVR is accelerating as technology advances, and video service providers are increasingly offering this product or service to remain competitive. Central cloud storage offers several advantages, including the ability to store a larger amount of content and access it from anywhere. However, the implementation of Cloud DVR comes with challenges such as ensuring secure and reliable storage, managing digital signals, and addressing economic, political, and social scenarios like addressable advertising, multi-device activation, and SSAI for commercial and residential applications. The lifecycle of Cloud DVR is still in its early stages, and its impact on the industry will continue to unfold as more operators and content providers embrace this technology.

Market Research Overview

Cloud DVR, or cloud-based Digital Video Recorder, is a technology that allows customers to record and store live TV shows and other content in central cloud storage instead of using a physical hard drive box. The technology utilizes digital signals transmitted over the internet, IPTV, or satellite, enabling time-shifting features such as ad-skipping and multi-device activation. The adoption pace of Cloud DVR is increasing due to the convenience and flexibility it offers to TV viewers. Technology companies like Velocix and Broadpeak are pioneering this field, offering solutions to video service providers and operators for implementing Cloud DVR as-a-service. The regulatory framework and copyright instructions are crucial considerations in the implementation of Cloud DVR. The market for Cloud DVR is expanding, with opportunities for monetization techniques such as addressable advertising, SSAI, ad insertion, and ad replacement through personalised ads. The technology is also applicable to both commercial and residential sectors, and its lifecycle includes product or service offerings, pricing analysis, and inorganic growth through acquisitions and partnerships. The child markets for Cloud DVR include OTT services, POD content, and on-demand services. The technology's application industries include media and entertainment, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. The economic, political, and social scenarios that influence the adoption of Cloud DVR are diverse and complex, requiring a managed services team to ensure successful implementation and ongoing support.

