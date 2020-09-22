Cloud DX Announces Connected Health Kit and Rapid Deployment Program for COVID-19 Remote Patient Monitoring

According to a recent survey of U.S. healthcare executives by healthcare IT research firm KLAS, remote patient monitoring is a top challenge for healthcare executives, and yet it remains an unsolved problem by 45 percent of those surveyed. The Cloud DX Connected Health Kit enables providers to quickly enroll patients and scale remote patient monitoring programs proven to substantially reduce hospital re-admissions, maintain bed capacity, and improve patient outcomes, while reducing the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people out of hospitals and ERs.

By combining the best of telemedicine with remote vital sign monitoring, patient surveys and smart notifications, the Cloud DX Connected Health Kit allows physicians, clinicians, and care teams to virtually care for patients from hospital to home. The FDA-cleared platform of tools enables medical-grade at-home monitoring of patient vitals including blood pressure, pulse rate, spO2, temperature, weight and glucose, automatically notifies care teams of symptom and condition change, and can trigger next steps such as a telehealth video conference or pre-approved action plans to help patients and families proactively respond to changes in condition. The solution is gaining traction amongst providers for perioperative and post-operative patient monitoring, chronic disease (i.e. COPD) and palliative care management and for monitoring COVID-19 patients who have been discharged to home with oxygen.

Cloud DX's new quick start for COVID-19 solution offers physicians, clinics and hospitals with a fully reimbursable solution optimized to monitor COVID+ patients at home. Priced at just $249.00 per patient, the Cloud DX Connected Health Kit for COVID-19 includes:

Cloud DX mobile app (iOS or Android)

Cloud DX thermometer and automated temperature tracking

Cloud DX oximeter and automated O 2 saturation tracking

saturation tracking Automated COVID-19 symptom tracking via daily surveys on the app

Notifications to the care team if symptoms change

Access to secure 2-way text & video

Cloud DX customer support

Drop shipping directly to the patient

A 30-day subscription to Cloud DX (per patient)

"Virtual care and remote patient monitoring allows physicians and hospital care teams to efficiently monitor their patients' critical vitals and condition at home to prevent hospital admission and to ensure adherence to care plans. As health systems in the U.S. continue to bear the weight from surges in COVID-19 infections, our solution helps ease the pressure on providers without any compromise to care," said Robert Kaul, Cloud DX co-founder and CEO.

For more information about Cloud DX Connected Health Kits for COVID-19 monitoring, please visit: www.clouddx.com/covid-19/action

About Cloud DX

Cloud DX is a leader in digital healthcare with rapidly growing sales across North America. Our complete remote patient monitoring platform incorporates proprietary medical devices, mobile apps, clinical dashboards, artificial intelligence and EMR integration. In one recent third-party study, Cloud DX technology reduced hospital admissions due to COPD while achieving 100% patient satisfaction. The company is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and a winner of the Waterloo MedTech Startup to Scale Up Award of Excellence.

