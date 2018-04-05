Cloud Education Portal Entices Community To Collaborate On Student Engagement

Aimed at charging up campus services and communities through collaborative mini-sites, user activity stream, navigational org chart, and targeted outreach features, Strata360 makes it easy for colleges to foster a productive and engaging campus community. This community-themed student portal builds on the same smarter, simpler principles that are the foundation s of StrataGO™, with an emphasis on promoting all campus services, programs, and entities to ensure a full 360-degree campus experience.

"We are excited to introduce the next generation student engagement solution centered on the mosaic of campus services and communities," said Anthony Ma, CEO of Campuscruiser. "Campuscruiser is committed to assisting higher education institutions in connecting with students by leveraging the technologies familiar and essential to them."

Strata360 will be showcased in Booth 330, at the 6th Annual Ellucian Live, San Diego Convention Center, from April 8 to 11.

About StrataGO

StrataGO is a mobile communication launchpad that provides students with an instant and intuitive connection. Featuring push notifications, global search, campus map, Single Sign-on (SSO), and secure access, this user-friendly interface encourages student engagement and ultimately student retention. Institutions can serve personalized content and resources with seamless integration. Please visit www.campuscruiser.com/app/stratago.

About Campuscruiser

Campuscruiser – a higher education-focused portal pioneer working with educators and cloud technology since 1999 to deliver centralized access to college information services. Featuring Integration as a Service, Campuscruiser's Strata family offers simpler, smarter student engagement solutions that manage authentication/SSO for relevant applications, via paired mobile app and web tools. For more information, please visit www.campuscruiser.com.

For More Information Contact:

Allen Wang

Business Development

973-244-7856 ext. 128 awang@campuscruiser.com

Campuscruiser and Strata are registered trademarks of the company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-education-portal-entices-community-to-collaborate-on-student-engagement-300623885.html

SOURCE Campuscruiser

Related Links

http://www.campuscruiser.com/

