Cloud encryption software market to grow by 37.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing data privacy and security concerns will drive growth - Technavio

Feb 01, 2023
Cloud encryption software market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: End-user (BFSI, Manufacturing, Professional services, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Large enterprise and SME), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The cloud encryption software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the cloud encryption software market was valued at USD 739.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 270.28 million. The cloud encryption software market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,995.34 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 39.25% according to Technavio.
Cloud encryption software market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global cloud encryption software market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as KMS, HSMs, and PKIs.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as CloudGuard.
Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as Cloudlock, SASE, and SecureX.
Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as Dell APEX Cloud Services.
Global cloud encryption software market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
- Increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions
- Growing data privacy and security concerns
- Data security due to strict regulatory compliance
Key challenges –
- High capital investment for deployment
- Challenges from open-source platforms
- Complexities associated with the integration of cloud encryption software
What are the key data covered in this cloud encryption software market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud encryption software market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cloud encryption software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the cloud encryption software industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud encryption software market vendors
Cloud encryption software market scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
180
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.25%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 7,995.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
37.99
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, and Trend Micro Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global cloud encryption software market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud encryption software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Enterprise size Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Enterprise size Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Professional services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Professional services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Professional services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 SME - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on SME - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on SME - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on SME - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on SME - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 125: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Forcepoint LLC
- Exhibit 138: Forcepoint LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Forcepoint LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Forcepoint LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Intuit Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Intuit Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Intuit Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Intuit Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Intuit Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Lookout Inc.
- Exhibit 165: Lookout Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: Lookout Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: Lookout Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 168: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 171: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 172: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sophos Ltd.
- Exhibit 173: Sophos Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Sophos Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 175: Sophos Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Thales Group
- Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 12.17 Trend Micro Inc.
- Exhibit 180: Trend Micro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Trend Micro Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 182: Trend Micro Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 188: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations
Share this article