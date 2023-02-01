Cloud encryption software market to grow by 37.99% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing data privacy and security concerns will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud encryption software market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, Trend Micro Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (BFSI, Manufacturing, Professional services, Healthcare, and Others), Type (Large enterprise and SME), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The cloud encryption software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the cloud encryption software market was valued at USD 739.48 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 270.28 million. The cloud encryption software market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,995.34 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 39.25% according to Technavio.

Cloud encryption software market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cloud encryption software market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as KMS, HSMs, and PKIs.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as CloudGuard.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as Cloudlock, SASE, and SecureX.

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers cloud encryption software such as Dell APEX Cloud Services.

Global cloud encryption software market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions

Growing data privacy and security concerns

Data security due to strict regulatory compliance

Key challenges –

High capital investment for deployment

Challenges from open-source platforms

Complexities associated with the integration of cloud encryption software

What are the key data covered in this cloud encryption software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud encryption software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cloud encryption software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud encryption software industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud encryption software market vendors

Cloud encryption software market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,995.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 37.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, and Trend Micro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

